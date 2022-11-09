News

2023: PDP hosts massive rally in Borno as Atiku vows to end insecurity, reduce taxation

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Atiku Abubakar, PDP Presidential Candidate has vowed to end insecurity in the North East, reactivate the Lake Chad Basin in Borno and reduce the exorbitant taxation policy in the state.

The Former Vice President said this when he addressed a massive crowd of PDP supporters at the Ramat Square in Maiduguri.

Atiku and his entourage had earlier visited the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garba, who told him to focus on certain areas if elected president.

Addressing the crowd, Atiku said:

”Before I arrived here, I visited the Shehu of Borno and in his address, he requested us to attend to about four or five issues that are the problems in Borno.

”One of them is to restore peace and security in the state. and I promise you that by the grace of God, if PDP is elected, we shall restore peace and order in Borno state.

”Secondly, he requested us to make sure that we reactivate Chad Basin development so that our farmers can go back to farm so that we can produce food and reduce unemployment.

”He requested that we should make sure the local governments are supplied with electricity which we promise, we would do.

”Again, he requested that we should reactivate the exploration of oil in the Chad Basin which we promise to do by the grace of God.”

Atiku thanked the people of Borno for the massive reception accorded him in the state, and urged them to vote for PDP at all levels during the 2023 polls.

He said:

”People of Borno, we thank you very much for this reception and support. We look forward to the day you will vote for PDP.

”Enough of hunger, enough of insecurity, enough of unemployment, enough of sufferings and enough of too much taxation. We will make sure that you are exempted from exorbitant taxation.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Akinyele killings: Hunters arrest 1 suspect with 7 white handkerchiefs, dangerous weapons

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Some local hunters in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, Sunday arrested one person, said to have confessed to the killing of eight persons, suspected to be in connection with incessant ritual killings in the Akinyele Local Government Area of the state.       New Telegraph learnt that seven white handkerchiefs and some dangerous weapons, […]
News

Ukraine Conflict: Civilians escape besieged Mariupol steelworks

Posted on Author Reporter

  A group of about 20 civilians has left the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, the final part of the southern city still in the hands of Ukrainian troops. They are the first group to leave since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the vast industrial area sealed off last week, reports the BBC. Talks are ongoing […]
News

Kalu rejoices with Tinubu at 70

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on the occasion of his 70th birthday anniversary. Acknowledging the contributions of the former governor to nation building in various capacities, Kalu stressed that Tinubu has over the years demonstrated […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica