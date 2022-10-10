2023: PDP in quandary as Gov. Abiodun waxes stronger

The crisis bedevilling the Ogun State chapter of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has assumed a befuddling dimension with the conspicuous absence of the governorship candidate of the party, Oladipupo Adebutu, and his running mate, Hon Abdulkabir Akinlade, from the full list of the candidates recently cleared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to contest the State Assembly and Governorship elections coming up next year. With the intriguing legal tussle that is about unravelling in the state, chances are that the party might ultimately lose the opportunity to field a governorship candidate in the coming election.

We could all recall the recent past experience of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara and Rivers states’ governorship contest in the run-up to the 2019 general elections. What originally began as a minor family dispute after the conduct of their respective state primaries eventually snowballed into a huge crisis that led to the exclusion of the party’s candidates from participating in the election.

Ogun State PDP is treading the same path of self-alienation. According to the timeline for the conduct of the 2023 general elections, the Governorship and State Assembly polls are scheduled to hold on March 2, 2023 across the country with no fewer than 13 political parties already given the nod of approval to participate in the elections.

However, while Governor Dapo Abiodun and his Deputy, Noimot Salako- Oyede, have been confirmed as the governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 election in Ogun State, the candidate of the PDP and his running mate did not make the list because of the ongoing litigation battle between Adebutu and his rival contenders, Jimi Adebisi Lawal, on one hand and Segun Showunmi, on the other hand. Others on the list are Biyi Otegbeye of the African Democratic Congress (ADC); Oguntoyinbo Femi Ajadi of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), to mention a few.

The electoral umpire cited ‘court order’ as the reason for omitting Adebutu/ Akinlade’s name from the final list of recognised candidates for the election. The decision followed Friday’s ruling of the Court of Appeal in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, which set aside an earlier judgement of the Federal High Court delivered in favour of Adebutu.

A three-member panel of the Apex Court, in a ruling on Friday, faulted Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja for declining jurisdiction to entertain the suit filed by Lawal. For the benefit of hindsight, Lawal had challenged the PDP for adopting a delegates’ list different from the list of those duly elected at the ward congresses for the conduct of the May 25, 2022, governorship primary election.

The Federal High Court in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, had on Tuesday, September 30, 2022, nullified all Ogun PDP primaries held on the 25th of May, 2022, asking that fresh primary elections be conducted within 14 days, but another Federal High Court sitting in Abuja approached by the rival faction declined jurisdiction to hear the matter. Consequently, Justice Biobele Georgewill, in the lead judgment on Friday, ruled that the Federal High Court had jurisdiction over the case as it was a preelection- related matter. The judge, therefore, referred the suit to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court for hearing of the case on merit.

Now, as supporters of the two contenders are still intensely in tango over the correct implication of the judgment, a new befuddling dimension has crept into the scenario. In this case, another governorship hopeful in the state, Segun Showunmi, is asking the Supreme Court to decide whether or not the judgment of the Federal High Court is of any effect on his case.

Showunmi had prior to the Ogun PDP primaries dragged the Sikirulahi Ogundele- led party executive to an Ogun State High Court sitting in Abeokuta, asking it to dissolve the party officials for alleged bias but the court said the matter was a party affair which it could not rule over.

Not satisfied with the ruling, he proceeded to the Appeal Court, where two of his three prayers were granted but the appellate court agreed with the lower court that the matter was a party affair. Now, Showunmi is before the Supreme Court in his pursuit of justice against the party executive, insisting that the nullification of the PDP primaries in Ogun by the court has confirmed that he is on the right path with his litigation against the party.

He was quoted as saying “while Hon. Ladi Adebutu and his people are still struggling with the High Court judgment, my own case is already before the Supreme Court on the same matter. “What happened in court last week has confirmed my words that the process was not right. While they are still dragging on the lower court, I have taken them to the Supreme Court.

Very soon, the Supreme Court will declare me the PDP governorship candidate in Ogun for the 2023 election.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...