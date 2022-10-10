2023: PDP in quandary as Gov. Abiodun waxes stronger

The crisis bedevilling the Ogun State chapter of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has assumed a befuddling dimension with the conspicuous absence of the governorship candidate of the party, Oladipupo Adebutu, and his running mate, Hon Abdulkabir Akinlade, from the full list of the candidates recently cleared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to contest the State Assembly and Governorship elections coming up next year.

With the intriguing legal tussle that is about unravelling in the state, chances are that the party might ultimately lose the opportunity to field a governorship candidate in the coming election. We could all recall the recent past experience of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara and Rivers states’ governorship contest in the run-up to the 2019 general elections. What originally began as a minor family dispute after the conduct of their respective state primaries eventually snowballed into a huge crisis that led to the exclusion of the party’s candidates from participating in the election. Ogun State PDP is treading the same path of self-alienation.

According to the timeline for the conduct of the 2023 general elections, the Governorship and State Assembly polls are scheduled to hold on March 2, 2023 across the country with no fewer than 13 political parties already given the nod of approval to participate in the elections.

However, while Governor Dapo Abiodun and his Deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyede, have been confirmed as the governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 election in Ogun State, the candidate of the PDP and his running mate did not make the list because of the ongoing litigation battle between Adebutu and his rival contenders, Jimi Adebisi Lawal, on one hand and Segun Showunmi, on the other hand.

Others on the list are Biyi Otegbeye of the African Democratic Congress (ADC); Oguntoyinbo Femi Ajadi of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), to mention a few.

The electoral umpire cited ‘court order’ as the reason for omitting Adebutu/Akinlade’s name from the final list of recognised candidates for the election. The decision followed Friday’s ruling of the Court of Appeal in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, which set aside an earlier judgement of the Federal High Court delivered in favour of Adebutu.

A three-member panel of the Apex Court, in a ruling on Friday, faulted Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja for declining jurisdiction to entertain the suit filed by Lawal. For the benefit of hindsight, Lawal had challenged the PDP for adopting a delegates’ list different from the list of those duly elected at the ward congresses for the conduct of the May 25, 2022, governorship primary election.

The Federal High Court in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, had on Tuesday, September 30, 2022, nullified all Ogun PDP primaries held on the 25th of May, 2022, asking that fresh primary elections be conducted within 14 days, but another Federal High Court sitting in Abuja approached by the rival faction declined jurisdiction to hear the matter.

Consequently, Justice Biobele Georgewill, in the lead judgment on Friday, ruled that the Federal High Court had jurisdiction over the case as it was a pre-election-related matter. The judge, therefore, referred the suit to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court for hearing of the case on merit.

Now, as supporters of the two contenders are still intensely in tango over the correct implication of the judgment, a new befuddling dimension has crept into the scenario. In this case, another governorship hopeful in the state, Segun Showunmi, is asking the Supreme Court to decide whether or not the judgment of the Federal High Court is of any effect on his case.

Showunmi had prior to the Ogun PDP primaries dragged the Sikirulahi Ogundele-led party executive to an Ogun State High Court sitting in Abeokuta, asking it to dissolve the party officials for alleged bias but the court said the matter was a party affair which it could not rule over.

Not satisfied with the ruling, he proceeded to the Appeal Court, where two of his three prayers were granted but the appellate court agreed with the lower court that the matter was a party affair.

Now, Showunmi is before the Supreme Court in his pursuit of justice against the party executive, insisting that the nullification of the PDP primaries in Ogun by the court has confirmed that he is on the right path with his litigation against the party. He was quoted as saying “while Hon. Ladi Adebutu and his people are still struggling with the High Court judgment, my own case is already before the Supreme Court on the same matter.

“What happened in court last week has confirmed my words that the process was not right. While they are still dragging on the lower court, I have taken them to the Supreme Court. Very soon, the Supreme Court will declare me the PDP governorship candidate in Ogun for the 2023 election.”

With this latest development, history is about to repeat itself in Ogun PDP. One major problem with politicians is their lack of capacity to know their own lack of capacity to determine current events. As they say, the human experience is an elephant in the city of the blind. People can only react according to the part they feel. Those who have had the sour taste of the Supreme Court hammer in the last election in Zamfara and Rivers states, respectively already know what it costs going into an election with a divided house.

It was rather shocking to the APC leadership when the electoral commission released the names of candidates for the last elections only to find out that none of its own was included in the lists for Rivers and Zamfara states. That was for no other reason other than internal wrangling among contenders which made it impossible for them to hold primaries within the stipulated time. Though INEC had warned that it would not allow APC to field candidates in Zamfara because of non-compliance with the guideline, the threat fell on deaf ears.

While the faction loyal to Governor Abdulaziz Yari claimed it held the state congresses and elected candidates, the faction sympathetic to Senator Kabiru Marafa insisted there were no primaries. Of course, the party headquarters aligned with the latter position but instead opted for consensus candidates, a development that sparked off an intriguing legal battle that culminated in the exclusion of all candidates in the election. How two separate courts in Abuja and Zamfara gave conflicting judgments on INEC’s stance is already a familiar story that needs not to be repeated here. In the final analysis, the Supreme Court hammer fell on the party’s candidates at all levels.

A similar scenario also played out in Rivers State between the faction loyal to the former transport minister, Rotimi Amaechi, and the group supporting Senator Magnus Abe. It was on the basis of the court ruling that INEC refused to recognise any APC candidate in the state.

The Yoruba have a saying: “Whatever faces one person is turning its back on someone else. APC has learnt its lessons in a very hard way but the PDP is about to test the waters again. Whichever way it goes, Governor Abiodun is already in good stead to win the coming election having warmed his way into the hearts of the Ogun State people with his sterling performance in the areas of infrastructure, investment potentials, agro-allied industry, housing scheme, resuscitation of the hailing education sector, healthcare delivery, among others.

It is on the basis of this impressive performance in the last three and a half years of the administration that he (Abiodun) recently won the Good Governance Award in London, promising to keep Ogun’s doors open to genuine investors.

The governor picked up the laurel at the Nigerian 62nd Independence Anniversary and Global Award Gala, held in London, the United Kingdom, on Saturday. According to a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Kunle Somorin, the event was presided over by the Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Amb. Sarafa Tunji Ishola and the President of the National Trade Promotion Organisations (TPOs) in ECOWAS, Segun Awolowo, among other dignitaries.

This is even as the governor assured that his administration would continue to collaborate with individuals and corporate bodies with genuine investment interest to drive its development plans aimed at improving the standard of living and well-being of the people.

Represented by his Special Adviser (SA) on Basic Education, Mrs. Ronke Soyombo, Governor Abiodun stated that the commitment of his administration was to open up the state for genuine investors, leveraging on public-private partnership for the betterment of the people.

Today, due to the combined advantages of its proximity to the busiest air and seaports in the country, Ogun State remains the best atmosphere for investment in the country. As in other climes, infrastructure development is one of the major attractions for Direct Foreign Investment (FDI). It is the primary reason for the aggressive network of roads which has remained a standing signature of the performance of this government. Besides road infrastructure dotting every nook and cranny of the state, the ongoing Agro Cargo Airport which is already nearing completion is also another catalyst for transforming the state into an industrial hub and investment destination of choice.

Though development is forever a work in progress, the administration has remained unwavering in its commitment to building more road infrastructure that links the industrial hubs, adjoining states, urban and rural areas of the state. By the same token, the construction of the Agro Cargo International Airport is part of the government’s strategy for boosting agricultural, employment generation as well as Internally Generated Revenue in the state.

In the same way, the ease of doing business has in no small measure helped to promote the growth of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises in the state. All this is in line with the sustainable development plan of the administration as a way of ensuring that no section or sector of the state is developed at the expense of the other. Since the administration came on board, the effort has been intensified to reposition the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as part of the overall objective of achieving the industrial revolution through the empowerment of small businesses in the state. As the government continues to sustain its commitment to reposition the economy, it is highly hopeful that foreign and local investors will take advantage of the potential in the state to increase their investment.

It is in recognition of his vision to transform the total infrastructure landscape of the state that Governor Abiodun has earned several other awards, including the awards of the Most Improved State on Security Infrastructure by Business Day; most Improved State on Agriculture and Economic Empowerment also by Business Day; Best State in ICT Penetration and Adoption; best State in ICT Infrastructure Development by the National Council on Communication and Digital Economy; SMEs Most Supportive Governor by Association of Small Business Owners of Nigeria, (ASBON) and Best Governor on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSMEs), among others.

All of these will be the tip of the iceberg compared to what Governor Abiodun has in stock for his second term agenda when eventually re-elected in 2023. As the administration forges ahead in its developmental strides amidst severely limited resources during this period of the global economic crisis, one can say without fear of equivocation that the electorate in Ogun State will reciprocate the good performance of the present government by voting massively for continuity. One good term, they say, deserves another.

Ogbonnikan writes from Abeokuta

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...