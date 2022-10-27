Politics

2023: PDP inaugurates 533-member Atiku-Okowa Campaign Council in Ondo

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo, Akure Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State Thursday inaugurated a 533-member Presidential Campaign Council to campaign for the party’s candidates ahead of next year’s general elections.

The council, led by Colonel Roland Omowa (rtd) has the party’s candidate in last governorship election in the state, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), as the vice chairman of the council and Dr. Eddy Olafeso, a former National Vice Chairman, South-West, of the party, as the Director General of the campaign organisation.

The state Chairman of the party, Hon. Fatai Adams told the members of the Council that the selection of the principal officers of the campaign council was in line with the template set by the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party.

Aside from the three principal officers who would pilot the affairs of the Council, another 530 persons were also selected across all the nine federal constituencies and 203 political wards in the state. The Council would also campaign for senatorial, House of Representatives and Assembly candidates of the party.

The party chairman said there are 14 directorates headed by Deputy Directors, who would report to Olafeso who is the Director General of the PCC. He said the directorates were formed by the party to ensure that the campaign gets to the grassroots for victory at the general elections.

 

Our Reporters

