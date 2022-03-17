News

2023: PDP is a party to beat – Tambuwal

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is a party to beat in the 2023 presidential election.

Tambuwal, who spoke after a meeting with PDP state chairmen in continuation of his consultation for his presidential ambition, however, called for unity among party members.

According to him, members of the party need to work together “for us to actually realise the all-important goal of rescuing Nigeria.”

The governor described his meeting with PDP state chairmen as “mutually beneficial,” stating that they are “critical mass of leadership of our party at the state level… and I believe that we are beginning to consolidate on our partnership.”

PDP began the sale of nomination forms on Thursday, but Tambuwal said it would not stop his consultation, adding that it was in compliance with the guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

Chairman of State Chairmen PDP Felix Hassan Hyat called for unity among presidential aspirants, advising: “We cannot have more than one president at a time and therefore among all others there must be unity of purpose amongst them like just among all other members of the party.

“We want to move together and we want to make sure that whoever picks the ticket wins the election.

“So to us it is not just an issue of primaries, it is an issue of the secondary election which is more important.”

Former Sokoto State Governor Attahiru Bafarawa said Tambuwal had served PDP before he became governor, and said that “he knows what it takes to be in the party structure, to run the affairs of the party, to serve others. That’s why God made him to be where he is today.”

 

