2023: PDP issues CUPP spokesman, Ugochinyere, certificate of return

Our Correspondent

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has issued the spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Chief ikenga Ugochinyere, with a Certificate of Return to contest next year’s election.

With the issuance of the certificate, Ugochinyere is the PDP’s candidate for Ideato North and South Federal Constituency of Imo State.

A statement by the media office of the lawyer-turned politician indicated that the presentation exercise was conducted by the Imo State Chairman of the PDP, Chief Charles Ugwu.

Other winners of the national and state assembly tickets, were also presented with certificates, to signal their participation in the 2023 elections.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...