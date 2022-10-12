News

2023: PDP, Labour Party, ADC, others raise alarm over plans to dump BVAS

Ahead of the 2023 general election, 18 registered political parties in the country and civil society organisations have raised alarm over fresh plots to truncate the elections through evil means.

The parties alleged that some political actors are working to stop the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and electronic transmission of results in 2023.

According to them, plans had been perfected by the perpetrators to create a crisis of confidence based on trumped-up charges that would lead to the removal of top officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), including its Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu and other National Commissioners who are insisting on the use of the BVAS for the elections.

They also claimed to have intercepted intelligence of an alleged fresh plot against the 2023 elections and this time being coordinated by leading figures of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) governors led by a South-East APC Governor with controversial past, and another from the North-West who are working with their colleagues to perfect a plot to intimidate INEC leadership into abandoning the use of electronic transmission and uploading of election results to the INEC server, deactivation of the BVAS machine from INEC server and the creation of crisis of confidence based on trumped-up charges that will lead to the removal of top officials of the commission including the INEC Chairman, Prof. Yakubu and other National Commissioners who are insisting on the use of the BIVAS for the 2023 election and the irreversible use of electronic transmission of the result.

The parties and CSOs expressed their views during a press conference by their chairmen, political leaders and heads of political associations which was held in Abuja.

 

