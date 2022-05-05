2023: PDP leaders move to stop Peter Obi

An alleged plot by some powerful forces to deny Peter Obi a chance to contest the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been revealed. Sources said some Anambra State PDP leaders are working for the emergence of a South South governor, hence the controversy over the conduct of the three-man delegate election. Ex-governor Obi has since picked up his nomination form ahead of the primary.

The election was postponed because there were no original result sheets. Speaking to reporters in Awka, 76 national and state assembly aspirants expressed fears that they might also be denied the opportunity to represent the party in the election.

Onyebuchi Offor, a House of Representatives aspirant, said they were unhappy with the failure of the panel, headed by Jibrin Ahmed, to hold the delegates’ election. He urged the national leadership of the party to quickly conduct the ad-hoc delegates’ election. Offor said: “We note with painanddismaytheinability of Jibrin Ahmed-led committee to conduct the threeman delegates’ election that was scheduled for 30th April but later rescheduled to 1st May 2022.

The shift was because of the unavailability of the original result sheet. “We passionately call on the national leadership of our great party, PDP to expeditiously repeat the botched exercise on Thursday 5th May 2022. “This is to avoid jeopardizing our chances in the 2023 election. Or in the event of the exigency of time, the already existing ward, local government executives can go ahead to conduct the primaries.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...