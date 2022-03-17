News

2023: PDP leaders urge ex-Atiku’s aide to contest Ogun governor

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders from the 20 local government areas of Ogun State yesterday in Abeokuta asked Segun Showunmi, a former aide to ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar to contest the 2023 governorship poll. According to them, Showunmi, who was spokesman for the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation in the 2019 election, can help the party wrestle power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) after the expiration of Governor Dapo Abiodun’s tenure next year. About six parties, representing the Inter-party Advisory Council of Nigeria (IPAC), were present at the rally. State IPAC Chairman, Samson Ogunsanya, flanked by the National Publicity Secretary of Labour Party (LP), Abayomi Arabambi and Chairman of Mega Party (MP), Moshood Adesina, said if the PDP must make any appreciable impact in Ogun, Sowunmi must be adopted as its governorship candidate. Ogunsanya described Sowunmi as a selfless politician with the capacity to deliver Ogun from “the misrule” of the APC.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Food security: Nigeria at crossroads, loans 5,000mt grains from ECOWAS

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja

The claims of committed efforts by the present administration to avert food crisis and ensure food security in the country have been described as a mirage. It will be recalled that both policy analysts and the international humanitarian agencies had consistently projected that Nigeria may be hit by near irredeemably food insecurity, due to both […]
News

Adamawa, BUA committed to business partnership’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has reaffirmed his governments’ commitment to support BUA’s plans to set up its 3 million metric tonnes cement plants in the state.   Governor Fintiri gave the reassurance during a courtesy visit to the Executive Chairman/ CEO of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, at the organisation’s headquarters in Lagos. Rabiu, […]
News

US Republicans unveil coronavirus plan, slash job benefit by $400 a week

Posted on Author Reporter

  Senate Republicans on Monday proposed a $1 trillion coronavirus aid package hammered out with the White House, paving the way for talks with Democrats on how to help Americans as expanded unemployment benefits for millions of workers expire this week. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called the proposal a “tailored and targeted” plan focused […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica