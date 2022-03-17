2023: PDP leaders urge ex-Atiku’s aide to contest Ogun governor

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders from the 20 local government areas of Ogun State yesterday in Abeokuta asked Segun Showunmi, a former aide to ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar to contest the 2023 governorship poll. According to them, Showunmi, who was spokesman for the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation in the 2019 election, can help the party wrestle power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) after the expiration of Governor Dapo Abiodun’s tenure next year. About six parties, representing the Inter-party Advisory Council of Nigeria (IPAC), were present at the rally. State IPAC Chairman, Samson Ogunsanya, flanked by the National Publicity Secretary of Labour Party (LP), Abayomi Arabambi and Chairman of Mega Party (MP), Moshood Adesina, said if the PDP must make any appreciable impact in Ogun, Sowunmi must be adopted as its governorship candidate. Ogunsanya described Sowunmi as a selfless politician with the capacity to deliver Ogun from “the misrule” of the APC.
