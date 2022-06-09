2023: PDP ‘ll oust Abiodun, APC in Ogun State- Adebutu

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, has said that his candidacy for the opposition party will terminate the era of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor Dapo Abiodun at next year’s election in the state.

Adebutu, who received the certificate of return from the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), on Tuesday, also said issues that emanated from the conduct of the primary election in the state have been fully settled and the party is ready for campaigns ahead of the general elections.

The PDP chieftain, who spoke with newsmen at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, shortly on his arrival from Abuja, said the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as APC presidential candidate is not a burden to the PDP.

A factional candidate of the party in the state, Mr. Segun Showunmi, had earlier declared that he was the governorship candidate of the PDP but the NWC presented Adebutu with the certificate of return which duly recognized him as the party’s candidate for the 2023 election.

However, Adebutu stated that Showunmi was merely expressing his opinion and he is entitled to it, noting that the party in Ogun state is now one big family and very resolute to ending “the misrule of the APC-led government.”

He said, “I think now the matter is fully certified. For all intents and purposes, we should be able to move forward like one united family.

“We thank God that for the first time in about 10 years, PDP family has been able to conduct one primary by one panel empowered by the National Working Committee of the party, all forms derived from the panel, and that panel has conducted one primary from which we all purchased forms and which we all derived authority to participate.

“We were all duly screened and certified competent to do the primary and we have all contested as members of the party and as such, as members of the party, I would expect that we should remain as one family.

“We would continue to do an inclusive arrangement such that everybody that feels excluded would be included because the work at hand is going to be a very tough one and we are believing God’s willing to be able to get the state out of the misrule of the APC.”

The former House of Representatives member said the PDP now stands a better chance to win the 2023 election, promising to leverage the massive presence of the private sector players in the state to take the state out of the woods.

“We are going to present a clean slate to the private sector to invite them to invest in our state. When people see a genuine system, they would be more willing to invest,” he said.

Speaking further on the chances of PDP in the coming elections, he said it would not be too difficult a task for the APC to sell the party’s programmes to the people of Ogun State, in the areas of security, social welfare, job creation, infrastructure, among others, adding that, “It is a government of lies after lies.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...