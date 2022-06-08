2023: PDP may not produce guber candidate in Ogun, says Showunmi

Ogun State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) factional governorship candidate, Segun Showunmi, has warned the party may not produce a candidate in the 2023 governorship poll. His warning followed the presentation of a certificate of return to Oladipupo Adebutu, the winner of another governorship primary, by the PDP National Working Committee (NWC).

But Showunmi described the presentation of the certificate of return as “lawless shenanigans.” Showunmi said with the ongoing legal battle over the disputed PDP ticket, the opposition party may experience what happened to the APC in Rivers and Zamfara during the 2019 election.

He said: “On the socalled certificate issued, what came to my mind upon hearing that despite the cases before the court, they have gone on to purportedly issue a worthless piece of card to one of the contenders. “Please ask them what becomes of this type of shenanigans they tried it in 2011, they failed, in 2015 they failed, and in 2019 they failed.”

