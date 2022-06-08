News

2023: PDP may not produce guber candidate in Ogun, says Showunmi

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Ogun State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) factional governorship candidate, Segun Showunmi, has warned the party may not produce a candidate in the 2023 governorship poll. His warning followed the presentation of a certificate of return to Oladipupo Adebutu, the winner of another governorship primary, by the PDP National Working Committee (NWC).

But Showunmi described the presentation of the certificate of return as “lawless shenanigans.” Showunmi said with the ongoing legal battle over the disputed PDP ticket, the opposition party may experience what happened to the APC in Rivers and Zamfara during the 2019 election.

He said: “On the socalled certificate issued, what came to my mind upon hearing that despite the cases before the court, they have gone on to purportedly issue a worthless piece of card to one of the contenders. “Please ask them what becomes of this type of shenanigans they tried it in 2011, they failed, in 2015 they failed, and in 2019 they failed.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Bet9ja founder to chair Lions Club’s investiture August 8

Posted on Author Chinagorom Chukwu

The founder of Bet9ja, one of the biggest betting sites in Nigeria, Mr. Kunle Soname, would be the chair at the Lions Clubs District 404B2 Nigeria investiture on August 8. The Bet9ja boss had given his words to be at the investiture ceremony of Kayode Oshinuga as District Governor cum Fundraising Ceremony in aid of […]
News Top Stories

Ezeife calls for regional security

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

… As 126 support groups protest attack Former Anambra State governor, Chief C h u k w u e m e k a Ezeife, yesterday described the killings by herdsmen and unknown gunmen in the South East as a looming anarchy in Igbo land, calling for the immediate establishment of a regional security network in […]

lai Mohammed)
News

Mohammed: I didn’t contract COVID-19

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has said reports that he has contracted COVID-19 and is in isolation, where he is receiving treatment were not true. The minister in a statement by his special assistant (media) Segun Adeyemi said he was at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday, the extraordinary […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica