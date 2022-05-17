News

2023: PDP mulls consensus arrangement as BoT sets up c’ttee to produce candidate

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel, Lafia

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is mulling plans for a consensus presidential candidate in a bid to trim down the array of presidential aspirants seeking to fly the party’s flag in the 2023 General Election.

Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party, Sen. Walid Jibril, dropped the hint in an interview with newsmen after a meeting with Nasarawa State delegates with former Senate president and PDP presidential aspirant, Bukola Saraki, in Lafia, Tuesday.

He disclosed that the BoT of the party had sat with nine presidential aspirants of the party to analyse the presidency with a view to coming out with a suitable candidate to fly the party’s flag.

The BOT Chairman explained that consensus arrangement was the last option for the party after the party failed in zoning the arrangement.

Jibril hinted that all the presidential aspirants in the South South, South East, North West and North Central are ready for consensus.

He explained that he was in the meeting of Nasarawa State delegates as an indigene of the state in his capacity as BoT Chairman.

He expressed confidence that the decision of the Board would be acceptable to all the presidential aspirants and the party.

 

 

