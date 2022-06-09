2023: PDP National Scribe alleges plot to assassinate him

The National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has alleged plans to assassinate him and some of his aides. According to a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Ikenna Onuoha, he said the plan was hatched because the PDP National Working Committee acted on the recommendations of a committee that was set up to probe the May 26 primary in Ahiazu Mbaise State Constituency, Imo State.

He alleged that some people, who were pained by the cancellation and rescheduling of a fresh primary, issued the threat to burn and kill him in a voice note. The statement partly read, “We have uncovered a discreet and underground plot by desperate politicians in Imo State to assassinate the National Secretaryof the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu, andhis close aides.

“In the said voice notes, the group, acting in support and on behalf one of top the politicians and in cohorts with their killer squads, vowed to shut down the Imo State Secretariat of the Independent National ElectoralCommission, destroy other notable public structures and hack anyone directly or indirectly linked to Senator Anyanwu’s political camp. The voice notes (though still intact) will be made available when necessary.”

