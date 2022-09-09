2023: PDP NEC okays unified campaign structure

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved a unified campaign structure for the party across the country for the PDP for the 2023 general elections. PDP National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba who read a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, said the campaign would focus more on the grassroots.

A post-election committee set up by the party to review the PDP performance in the 2019 general election, criticised the nature of the campaign ran by the party. The committee, which was headed by Bauchi State governor Bala Mohammed, recommended a centralised campaign system for subsequent election. Ologunagba disclosed that the proposed structure and organogram is to ensure that the party presents a common front ahead of the 2023 general elections. He added that the approved the structures also include that of state, local government, ward and unit levels. The party’s spokesman however could not disclose membership of the campaign council, but said the NEC empowered the National Working Committee (NWC) and the candidate to populate the council.

