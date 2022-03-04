2023: PDP power bloc plots to stop Atiku

…ex-VP set to consult Ndigbo …as S’East govs dare Ohanaeze, jostle for VP tickets

Ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar has moved to oil his political machine ahead of the 2023 presidential election. Atiku, who represented the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 presidential election, is expected to contest the party’s ticket for next year’s election. Although the former Customs officer has yet to publicly express his interest in contesting the presidential poll, he is scheduled to begin consultations regarding his ambition in the South-East this week, it was learnt. However, New Telegraph learnt that some forces within the PDP are working behind the scenes to stop him. It was also learnt that the recent comment of the former VP after a closeddoor meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta that he would eventually emerge as the PDP’s presidential candidate in 2023 has stirred some of his opponents into resisting his ambition.

“Have I ever failed to get the ticket? I’m confident that I will still get it,” Atiku said when asked about his chances of picking up the PDP ticket. However, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike issued scathing criticism against Atiku’s position, stating that he undermined the integrity of the would-be delegates to the party’s presidential primary election. In a statement by his Special Assistant, Media, Kelvin Ebiri, the governor said: “I didn’t expect him, frankly speaking, to say that he will always take the ticket of the party.

That is going too far and taking the delegates for granted.” Kassim Afegbua, a former Commissioner for Information in Edo State, also carpeted the former VP, urging him to drop his presidential ambition and support a younger aspirant from the South. He said: “I read with dismay the statement credited to former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, where he boasted that he would always get the presidential ticket of the PDP. “At a time when the former Vice President should be working towards strengthening the structures of the party for more electoral victories, the only thing that bothers him is all about his selfish aspiration.”

A source privy to moves by some power brokers in the party to check Atiku said some of the PDP governors are part of the plot to stop him. He said: “Atiku’s blan-ket statement on Saturday in Abeokuta rattled some power blocs in the party, especially governors, who felt slighted by the pronouncement. I learnt that some meetings are already scheduled and I think it might be difficult for the former VP to pick up the ticket this time around.” Meanwhile, New Telegraph learnt that the former Vice President has scheduled some engagements in the South East in what appears like an effort to shore up his support there. Sources close to Atiku said that he would soon be in Anambra and Enugu states for some appointments but will also “consult” some key stakeholders concerning his 2023 ambitions.

