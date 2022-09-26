2023: PDP racing against time

PDP walks tight rope over internal wrangling

FELIX NWANERI reports on the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which may see the main opposition party approach the 2023 presidential election a divided house if the internal wrangling is not resolved on time

The crack in the Peoples Democratic Party ((PDP) has continued to widen despite efforts by some stakeholders of the party to ensure that warring camps close ranks ahead as the clock ticks towards the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

The main opposition party has been engulfed in crisis since its May 28 Special National Convention that saw the emergence of a former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar as the party’s standard bearer for the 2023 presidential election. Indication that the PDP was on the seasonal implosion that usually rocks it every general election, emerged in 2022 with the plot by some governors of the party led by Nyesom Wike (Rivers State) to unseat the party’s then national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus. Though arrowheads of the plot claimed at that time that Secondus must go on the ground that he lacks what it takes to lead the party to victory in the 2023 elections, discerning political minds maintained that the bone of contention was control of the party’s structure ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

However, those who backed the Rivers State born politician maintained that he should be allowed to serve out his tenure and possibly contest for a second term if he so wishes, as according to them, the party’s electoral fortunes improved under his watch.

The tenure of the Secondusled National Working Committee (NWC) was supposed to elapse in December 2022, but some chieftains of the PDP, who had their eyes on the 2023 presidential ticket of the party, wanted him out in order to have a firm grip on the party before the national convention and the presidential primary.

The pro and anti-Secondus camps, however reached a sort of compromise by bringing the national convention forward to October. But, in a twist, some members of the party approached a High Court in Rivers State, which granted an interim order restraining Secondus from parading himself as the national chairman of the party.

The party subsequently named Yemi Akinwonmi, PDP Deputy National Chairman (South) as acting chairman. Hours later, a Kebbi State High Court ordered the return of Secondus as national chairman of the party. Before then, the party had announced October 30 and 31 for the conduct of its national convention that saw the emergence of a former President of the Senate, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, as national chairman of the PDP.

Ayu, a consensus candidate for the position, took over the leadership of the main opposition party alongside 20 others elected into various positions of the PDP NWC. Many had thought that it was a new beginning for the PDP after the October 2022 national convention but what later ensued was another round of infighting over the party’s presidential ticket for the 2023 general election.

As expected, the May 28, PDP presidential primary election was characterised by high level politicking that pitted the aspirants against each other as well as claims of financial inducement of delegates. However, the contest was won by Atiku, who polled 371 votes to defeat his major challenger, Wike, who garnered 237 votes. A former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, polled 70 votes to place third.

While most of the presidential aspirants pledged to rally behind Atiku and work for the success of the party at the presidential election after the primary election, there is no doubt the PDP has not known peace since then, particularly over Atiku’s choice of Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as his running mate.

Many had thought that Wike’s performance at the shadow election would earn him the party’s vice presidential ticket but that was not to be. As expected, the choice of the Delta governor was greeted by mixed feelings. Fourteen members of the 17- man panel set-up by the party to advise its leadership and Atiku on the issue were said to have recommended Wike as vice presidential candidate but Atiku in his wisdom, opted for Okowa, an action that infuriated members of the River governor’s camp.

From cold war to full blown battle

Whereas some leaders of the PDP initially played down on the rift in their party, it did not take time before the raging verbal war between Atiku and Wike’s camps on one hand, and Wike and Ayu’s camps on another hand, showed that all is not well with the PDP.

Wike’ssupportershavecontinued to insist that Ayu must step down as a precondition for resolving the rift with the Rivers State governor and the PDP presidential candidate and in line with a pre-convention agreement that he (Ayu) would step down if a presidential candidate emerges from the North. But Ayu, on his part, has vowed not to resign.

The PDP national chairman described those plotting his removal as children, adding that he was elected based on the laid down rules of the party. In an interview on the Hausa service of BBC, Ayu argued that the presidential candidacy of Atiku does not in any way affect his position as PDP national chairman. He averred that he stood for election, won a four-year term and wondered why some people would be calling for his resignation, when he is yet to spend even a year in office.

His words: “I stood for election and I won the election and I am fixing the party, I have not stolen anything, I have not committed any offence, we will not allow one person to come and spoil the party for us with frivolous calls and conditions. “I was elected as PDP chairman for a four-year term and I’m not up to one year, so the call for my resignation is uncalled for. The election of Abubakar Atiku as the PDP presidential candidate cannot affect my election as national chairman.

Even if the candidate is from Benue state, I stood for election and I was voted for by Nigerians”. When asked if he will yield to the conditions of Wike’s camp in the interest of the party, he said: “All that he is doing does not affect me because I know I am fixing the party, I am doing my work diligently, I have not committed any offense. “I have not stolen any money, so there is no reason for my resignation.

When we started the PDP, all those ones were children, they were not there, we will not allow one person to become a spoiler. This is our country, so all that is expected of us is to fix the country, provide security and dividends of democracy when we take over power in 2023.”

As expected, Wike fired back at Ayu with a warning that he (the PDP national chairman) might cause the party to lose the 2023 presidential election. He added that those who Ayu described as children brought him from nothing to be chairman of the party. “You can imagine what power can do. You can imagine how people can be ingrates in their lives. I thought as a chairman of a party, who wants to win elections, your business is to bring peace to your party; your business is not to divide your party. Your business is not to show arrogance to your party. “Yes, the children brought you to be chairman of the party. The children brought you from the gutter to make you chairman. Ayu, you were impeached as Senate president. Ayu, you were sacked by Obasanjo in his administration. Arrogance cannot take you anywhere. “Now, we have seen that you don’t want the party to win the election. We will help you. These children, these people you call boys, broughtyoufromnothing,” Wikesaid.

The Rivers State governor alleged that Ayu doesn’t want to resign because of the billions of naira in the PDP coffers, which was made from the sale of forms during the party’s primary elections. Wike’s insistence that Ayu must go informed Atiku’s meeting with the Rivers governor and key members of his camp in London on August 25.

Although details of what transpired were not made public except for pictures that were published by the media, some analysts insisted that peace was still afar. Reasons for the doubt are not farfetched. Wike is not known to be a supporter of the former vice president and has never hidden his indifference to his presidential ambition.

It would be recalled that the Rivers governor spearheaded the 2019 onslaught against his presidential ambition by throwing his weight behind Governor Aminu Tambuwal for the PDP ticket although Atiku eventually clinched the Ticket but lost the main election.

Wike also mobilized whatever he could to stop Atiku in the recent PDP presidential primary election and probably would have succeeded if not for the last minute political horse-trading that saw Tambuwal withdrawing from the contest and backing Atiku.

Aggrieved members draw battle line

There is no doubt that the Rivers governor promised to support whoever emerged as PDP’s candidate during the presidential primary election, but he has ruled out such support as long as Ayu remained in office as the party’s national chairman. Rising from their meeting at Wike’s Obio-Akpor country home, last week, the aggrieved PDP stalwarts insisted that there will be no deal with Atiku until Ayu vacates his office to allow an acting chairman from the South to lead the party.

At the meeting were Wike; Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde; former governors Jonah Jang (Plateau), Olusegun Mimiko (Ondo), Ayo Fayose (Ekiti), Ibrahim Dankwambo (Gombe), Donald Duke (Cross River); former Deputy National Chairman Chief Olabode George; Senator Garkin Lado, former House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Prince Chibudum Nwuche, Caleb MutFwang, Senator Sandey Onor and Senator Mao Ohuabunwa.

Others were Chief Dan Orbih, David Emmanuel Obugadu, Mohammed Maifada, Senator Suleiman Nazif, Nnenna Elendu Ukeje, former Information Minister Prof Jerry Gana, Bayou Lawal, Ibrahim Shehu-Gusau, Senator Olaka Nwogu, former Justice Minister Mohammed Adoke and Mohammed Jamiu. George, who read their resolution said it amounted to putting the cart before the horse for Atiku to have gone ahead to publish his presidential campaign council list without addressing the structural imbalance in the party.

His words: “Senator Iyorchia Ayu must resign as national chairman of the party for an acting chairman of the Southern Nigerian extraction to emerge and lead the party on the national campaign. Consequently, we resolve not to participate in the campaign council in whatever capacity until the resignation of Dr. Iyorchia Ayu.”

Jang, who also spoke, accused Ayu of compromising the PDP presidential primary through his conduct. He likened Ayu to a bad referee, who assisted one side to score a goal during a football match and later blew the whistle to end the competition. Reiterating their support for Wike, the former governor of Plateau State averred that everything the Rivers governor had said on the party’s crisis remained the only truth.

“We want to take this opportunity to assure our teeming supporters in the PDP that everything Governor Wike has been saying is not for him as a person. And it is not because he lost the primaries and he was not taken as a vicepresidential candidate as some people are making it look like. “We are gathered here to assure you that we are in support of what he is saying because he has been saying nothing but the truth.

“Some of us who are founding members of the PDP know that we formed this party on the principles of fair play and equity. But as you heard from our elder, former military Governor of Ondo State, it is true that everything is being done for us to have internal democracy in the party.

“But for Senator Ayu to go and embrace Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal, calling him the hero of the convention, it meant that there was a private arrangement with Tambuwal to shortchange other contestants, including Governor Wike. Here was a referee, who helped one of his sides to score a goal and then blew the whistle. This is not what we formed the PDP to do for Nigerians.

“Therefore, we unequivocally ask that Ayu must step down, so that having got the presidential candidate from the northern part of the country through his assistance, he should as well step down so that the national chairman can move to the South so that the party can be united for the campaign towards 2023,” Jang said.

Atiku sues for peace

Atiku, in a swift response, told Wike and his allies that he cannot force Ayu out of office. He therefore urged them to reconsider their stand, saying he was surprised by the withdrawal of the Rivers governor and members of his group from the PDP presidential campaign council.

His words: “The people that addressed the press must have their reasons for withdrawing from the presidential campaign council, and I will not speculate as to what those reasons may be. “Personally, I am quite surprised with this withdrawal because, as I have been informed by officials of our party, apart from the Rivers State chapter of the PDP, all the remaining states of the federation submitted names of people who they wanted included in the presidential campaign council.

“On the calls for the resignation or removal from office of our national chairman, however, I must reiterate what I have said ‘severally’ in public and in private; the decision for Dr. Iyorchia Ayu to resign from office is personal to Dr. Ayu and, neither I nor anyone else can make that decision for him.

“As to the calls for the removal of Dr. Ayu from office, however, I will state that, as a committed democrat and firm believer in the rule of law and democratic tenets, and our party being one set up, organized and regulated by law and our constitution, it is my absolute belief that everything that we do in our party must be done in accordance with, and conformity to the law and our constitution.

“If Dr. Ayu is to be removed from office, it must be done in accordance with the laws that set out the basis for such removal. In any event, you will all recall that the very body that is empowered by law to initiate this removal from office, has already passed a vote of confidence in him.”

Wike remains adamant

Atiku’s explanation, notwithstanding, Wike seems not only determined to fight to an end but has drawn the battle line by daring the leadership of the PDP to sanction him if it can. Wike, who spoke during a media parley on Friday, opened up on the PDP presidential primary and his insistence that Ayu must resign as national chairman of the PDP.

Reminded that he faces possible suspension from the PDP over his opposition to the party, Wike said: “Who will suspend me; the party, which party?

They can go ahead. I am not saying I am bigger than the party. But those who ran away from the party cannot suspend me from the party. I beg them today and they shouldn’t waste time to tell the governor of Rivers State, you are hereby suspended from the party. Then, anything you see, you take! They know what I can do. “What I am saying is that if we misuse this opportunity Nigerians are giving us, we will pay dearly for it.

For me, everything must be done to make sure the right thing is done for us to get the support of Nigerians. But if we continue this way, we are going for a shocker, and that I can tell you. “I believe justice, fairness, and equity should be allowed for our party to progress. That is when our party can stand as a party that wants to take over the reign of affairs of this country.”

The Rivers governor also made shocking revelations on the PDP’s presidential primary election, which he lost to Atiku. He alleged that Ayu played a vital role that was detrimental to other aspirants. According to him, the PDP national chairman not only pressurized several presidential aspirants to step down for Atiku but collected N1 billion from one of them. “He was calling aspirants to withdraw for Atiku. I was there, Saraki and others were there.

He manipulated the delegates. There was nothing Ayu did not do to ensure Wike didn’t emerge. A whole national chairman told some aspirants that if Wike wins that he was going to resign. As chairman of the convention, he allowed Aminu Tambuwal to speak a second time. Look, integrity matters. “Meetings upon meetings were going on. Pressures were being mounted on people to step down.

Even on the night of the convention, meetings were going on. That was why we started our convention late. Some of the retired generals were involved. Some of the meetings were held in their houses. There is nothing they didn’t do for me to step down. Those who know me, know that I would have stopped the convention, even if heaven falls.” “Ayu is very corrupt. I’m totally informed. Ayu has the opportunity to challenge me. Some of the governors can tell you. Will he deny the fact that he didn’t collect N1 billion from Lagos? Let him deny it, I will tell him who gave him the money; not from the Lagos State government, the money was given to him in Lagos. “He met one of the presidential aspirants and told him that he’s not sure these governors want to sponsor the party.

The money did not enter into the account of PDP, but we are not attacking Ayu on that basis. If Nigerians hear a lot of things going on now in the party that wants to take over the reign of power, they will shake their heads. “When we talk about Ayu, it seems people don’t know what is involved.

Ayu wants to be in power, so that he will be there, and if we win the presidential election, he wants the Secretary to the Government of the Federation’s position. You know these positions have been shared and then they are talking to ‘small boys’ like us to play along like we don’t know what is going on.”’

No doubt, the last has not been heard on the crisis rocking the PDP, however, developments in the days ahead will determine whether the party will put its house in order before the general election or opt to go into the polls a divided house.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...