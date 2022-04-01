News Top Stories

2023: PDP rakes in N486m from presidential forms

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has garnered a total sum of N486 million from the 13 aspirants who have so far purchased its presidential nomination form for the May 28 primary. The 13 aspirants, 12 males and one female, paid N40 million each for expression of interest and nomination forms, except Mrs. Diana Oliver who paid only N6 million expression of interest and rebranding form. PDP normally waives payment of nomination fees for women aspirants on its platform. Former Anambra State governor Mr. Peter Obi, who is the 13th aspirant, obtained his nomination form on Thursday.

The form was obtained for him by a group, ‘Like Minds for Peter Obi’. Leader of the group, Ekene Nwakuche, who spoke after obtaining the form, expressed the belief that Obi would steer the country the same way he ran Anambra State when he was governor. Nwakuche added that Obi has the wealth of experience to lead Nigeria to the Promised Land. “We are not in this thing because of any gain.

We are doing it because of our children to come, because if we don’t get it right this time around, this 2023, I don’t know where we will be. “Each and every one of us here knows how the country is and we want a better Nigeria. And I believe that if you are from Nigeria, be it from the North, South, East, West, and you know, you want a better Nigeria, I don’t think there is any other person that you will support than Peter Obi,” Nwakuche stated. He urged PDP delegates in the May presidential primary, to choose Peter Obi as the party’s candidate, adding: “If PDP gets it right and picks Peter as its candidate, we know that we will deliver Nigeria to you.” According to him, one of the groups ‘Take Back Nigeria’, promised to deliver 10 million votes to PDP if Obi becomes its presidential candidate.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Col Nwobosi’s burial: This generation of Ndigbo disappointed me –Mbazulike Amechi

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo AWKA

First Republic Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amechi, is not a happy man presently. His anger is directed at Igbo leaders and stakeholders who shunned the burial of late Colonel Emmanuel Nworah Nwobosi – Chief of Staff to the late Biafran leader, General Emeka Ojukwu – on Friday.   Visibly angry Amechi described it as […]
News

Delta community leader advocates leadership institution for women

Posted on Author Ola James

A foremost community leader in Igbodo, Mr. Johnson Ogana, has stressed the need for women to have an effective leadership institution designed to promote their emancipation and enhance their welfare. This was as he also stressed the need for women to take their rightful place in the scheme of society and national development. Ogana stated […]
News

Hollandia offers wholesome nourishment to consumers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Consumers are increasingly seeking for products that will meet their health and wellness needs, especially during this pandemic.   Beyond being a refreshing dairy beverage, Hollandia Yoghurt has, since inception in 2005 been at the forefront of providing wholesome nutrition and nourishing goodness, and driving consumer awareness of the health benefits of yoghurt. Hollandia Yoghurt […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica