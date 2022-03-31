2023: PDP rakes in N486m from presidential forms

*As Obi joins race for ticket

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has garnered a total sum of N486 million from the 13 aspirants who have so far purchased its presidential nomination form for the May 28 primary.

The 13 aspirants, 12 males and one female, paid N40 million each for expression of interest and nomination forms, except Mrs. Diana Oliver who paid only N6 million expression of interest and rebranding form.

PDP normally waives payment of nomination fees for women aspirants on its platform.

Former Anambra State governor Mr. Peter Obi, who is the 13th aspirant, obtained his nomination form on Thursday. The form was obtained for him by a group, ‘Like Minds for Peter Obi’.

Leader of the group, Ekene Nwakuche, who spoke after obtaining the form, expressed the belief that Obi would steer the country the same way he ran Anambra State when he was governor.

Nwakuche added that Obi has the wealth of experience to lead Nigeria to the Promised Land.

“We are not in this thing because of any gain. We are doing it because of our children to come, because if we don’t get it right this time around, this 2023, I don’t know where we will be.

“Each and every one of us here knows how the country is and we want a better Nigeria. And I believe that if you are from Nigeria, be it from the North, South, East, West, and you know, you want a better Nigeria, I don’t think there is any other person that you will support than Peter Obi,” Nwakuche stated.

He urged PDP delegates in the May presidential primary, to choose Peter Obi as the party’s candidate, adding: “If PDP gets it right and picks Peter as its candidate, we know that we will deliver Nigeria to you.”

According to him, one of the groups ‘Take Back Nigeria’, promised to deliver 10 million votes to PDP if Obi becomes its presidential candidate.

“The Nigerian dream we are all looking for can be achievable, and the only person that we believe that can give us the Nigerian dream is no other person than His Excellency, Mr. Peter Gregory Obi,” he said.

