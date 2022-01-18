News

2023: PDP ready to produce next president, says Ayu

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha PORT HARCOURT Comment(0)

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, has declared that the party is poised to produce the county’s next president, urging Nigerians to keep faith with the party.

 

He maintained that the current inept rule of the All Progressive Congress (APC)-led Federal Government, which has pulled the country backward economically has to be changed.

 

Ayu gave the assurance on Sunday, at a gala night hosted by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for PDP governors at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Port Harcourt.

 

He accused the APC leadership of being unable to harness the rich diversity of Nigerians into better fortunes and promote peaceful coexistence. Ayu also enthused that Nigeria will bounce back again with the PDP at the saddle because the project of rescuing the country and making it great is realisable.

 

He added that the expected leadership the PDP will offer at the national level will change the negative characteristics associated with the APC that have been used to deepen the divide among Nigerians in the  country.

Ayu said: “Unfortunately, a very poor leadership has presented Nigeria at home and abroad as an extremely divided country.

“We must change this narrative and the only way to change this narrative and harness not just the culture, but the environment and the richness therein, is to back the Peoples Democratic Party which is determined to produce a new leadership for this country…

 

“The PDP will definitely produce the next president and take the country back to the days when we were in power, when we cleared all foreign debts, when we were developing this country at reasonable speed.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

