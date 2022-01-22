2023: PDP ready to takeover Lagos State –Wike

News Top Stories

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is determined to takeover governance in Lagos State in 2023. Speaking at the official declaration of the leader of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, Dr. Abdul- Azeez Olajide Adediran, as a member of the PDP in Lagos yesterday, Wike boasted that the party would win the next governorship election in the state.

He said: “The declaration of our brother today means that Lagos PDP family is one. You should wait and see what will happen in Lagos, I’m sure you people are ready to takeover the state.” On his part, the National Chairman of the PDP, Iyorcha Ayu, who led other members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to the occasion, said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has failed to implement the change it promised Nigerians. He said: “I lived in Lagos for many years and I was happy, but today I know you are not happy because you gave your lives away to people who deceived you about change.

Are you enjoying the change? “Go back and get everybody ready for the PDP that by this time next year, I promise you we would celebrate a PDP governor in Lagos.” The declaration was attended by Akwa-Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel; Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu; Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde. Others are: Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri; former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki; former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi; former Governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko; member of the PDP Board of Trustees (BOT), Chief Olabode George; presidential aspirant, Chief Dele Momodu and many others.

 

