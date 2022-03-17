2023: PDP sets up 37-member zoning committee

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has set up a 37-member committee to make recommendations for the zoning of various elective positions for the 2023 general elections. Also, the party will begin the sale of nomination and expression of interest forms for all elective positions today.

These were some of the decisions reached at the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on Wednesday. The meeting, which was preceded by the National Caucus and Board of Trustees (BoT) meetings, took far reaching positions towards the conduct of the 2023 general elections. PDP National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, who read a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, said the 37-member committee, which he was unable to name its Chairman, has two weeks to submit its report to the party. PDP earlier had set up post-election committee headed by Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, which recommended that the presidential ticket of the party for the 2023 should be thrown open to qualified Nigerians from any part of the country.

The zone where the party’s presidential candidate will come from, has been an issue of discourse among party members from the north and south regions. Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar kicked against zoning the position, and wants the ticket to be thrown open. Though he admitted that PDP has zoning agreement, he argued power had been in the south for “eight years and six months” out of the 16 years the party was in government. Another decision reached at the meeting, according to Ologunagba, is the fees for nomination and expression of interest forms for various elective positions.

He disclosed that an aspirant for the party’s presidential ticket is expected to pay the sum of N5 million for Expression of Interest and N35 million for Nomination Form. This is a 75 percent increase from the fees charged for the same position in 2019, which was N2 million and N20 million respectively. The party, however, retained the fees for the governorship, which is N1 million for Expression of Interest and N20 million for Nomination Form. Ologunagba stated that: “NEC approved a 50 percent reduction in nomination fees for youths aged 25 to 30 years for various elective positions.” According to him: “NEC notes that Nigerians are now looking up to the PDP for solution and as such urged all party members to remain united in the PDP’s mission to rescue and rebuild our country from the misrule of the APC.”

