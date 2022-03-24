2023: PDP stakeholders want governorship zoned to Ebonyi North

Some concerned Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders in Ebonyi State, yesterday called on the leadership of the party to zone the 2023 governorship seat to Ebonyi North senatorial district or throw it open to all the zones to contest the position. This was as the stakeholders said they would support an approach that would carry all the senatorial districts or zones along on the path of equity, justice and fairness. The stakeholders and party stalwarts, who include Ogbonnaya Oko Enyim (former Chairman, Afikpo North LGA; a legal practitioner based in Afikpo, Samuel Okporie; former Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Jerry Obasi; Dr. Nnanna Onuoha; Chief Elias Aja; Chief Jerry Chukwu; and Mrs. Ifeoma Peter, among others, made the call in a statement issued in Abakaliki, the state capital.

They said: “It has become quite pertinent to resolve the logjam by providing a compass to guide the current transition programme, so as to handle the primary elections in such a way that the party would remain united, disciplined and solid to attain victory in the 2023 general elections. “We, the undersigned members and stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ebonyi South Senatorial Zone of Ebonyi State, have for some time been concerned about the political permutations for 2023 elections, especially regarding the zoning of the governorship. “We are quite aware that based on past precedents, the three senatorial districts have always constituted the basis for the zoning of the governorship ticket in the state. At no time have we in the PDP considered zoning on any basis.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...