2023: PDP stalwart charges members on victory

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, Hon. Whisky Ewubareh has urged members of the party to be committed to the 2023 general elections, insisting that the party is not ready to lose the state to other political parties.

According to him, every strategy has been on ground to ensure that every local government is committed and mobilized for the success of the party in the elections. Ewubareh, who is the coordinator of Isoko South chapter of Okowa Campaign Flow, stated this when he addressed newsmen yesterday in Warri and commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of the state for developing the state to an enviable height. He disclosed that the Isoko South Chapter of Campaign Flow will be launched next week Thursday at Olomoro in Isoko South Local Government Area. He also revealed the group’s readiness to further fortify the PDP strong-hold in the 2023 general elections. According to him, the council area has always been controlled by the PDP, insisting that no effort will be spared to uplift the party to the highest level.

 

