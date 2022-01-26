2023: PDP steps up bid to take over Lagos

With the build-up to the 2023 general election gathering momentum in Lagos State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) appears determined to win the state for the first time since 1999.

The party has received a significant boost in its quest to govern with the official defection of Abdulazeez Adediran popularly known as Jandor and his group, Lagos4Lagos Movement, from the Lagos All Progressives Congress (APC). Adediran, along with his supporters was received into the PDP fold in a carnival- like rally last week Friday at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos.

He was received by the National Chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu; former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki; Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Duoye Diri (Bayelsa).

The event also had in attendance members of the National Working Committee of the PDP, including the Deputy National Chairman, Taofeek Arapaja; National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu; a former PDP Deputy National Chairman, Chief Olabode George; ex-Governor Peter Obi (Anambra) and Olusegun Mimiko (Ondo). Ayu, who addressed the gathering, said the PDP will restore Nigeria’s glory come 2023 and that Lagos would also be rescued from the throes of bad governance.

According to him, the APC deceived Lagosians and Nigerians with the promise of change, but residents of the state and Nigerians in general have not been happy because they not enjoying the change.

His words: “PDP loves Lagos. We love Nigerians. We want Lagos to return to Lagosians and we want Nigeria to belong to Nigerians. Today, we are happy to join Lagosians to welcome Abdulazeez Adediran to the PDP, so that together, we can rescue Lagos State and rescue Nigeria from the throes of economic hardship. “I lived in Lagos for many years and I was happy then.

Today, I know you are not happy because you gave your life away to people who deceived you about change. Are you enjoying the change? How much is the value of rice? We thank you for coming over to the PDP. Go back and tell everybody that this time next year, we are coming back to celebrate a PDP governor.”

Similarly, Governor Ikpeazu, who spoke on behalf of the PDP Governors’ Forum, welcomed Adediran and his team to the party. He maintained that Adediran had joined a bus that would not stop until it gets to Aso Rock in 2023 and charged him to join hands with existing members of the PDP in Lagos State to rescue the state and Nigeria.

“Jandor is not only important but he is strategic. Our presence in this event today is an endorsement of the fact that the PDP is the only democratic party in Nigeria and if we say that you are one of us, you are indeed one of us in truth and spirit, and that is why all the governors left everything today to join the national chairman to welcome this very, very important bridge builder.

“It is the bridge that will transit us from a geriatric government to an active government populated by youths. I, therefore, ask members of the PDP in Lagos State to give him maximum support and cooperation, so that he will contribute his quota to the growth of the party.

May I also ask that Jandor see his brothers and sisters – those already within the party – as part of his own family so that together as we rescue Nigeria, we’ll rescue Lagos alongside,” he said.

Makinde, on his part, said the event signaled the beginning of a new dawn for the PDP in Lagos State. According to the governor, the South-West PDP is now fully ready to lead the charge to rescue the zone and the country from the hands of APC, which promised too much but did so little to justify the trust Nigerians had in it.

In his response shortly after being presented with the PDP membership card by the chairman of the party in Ojo Local Government Area and the chairman of the Lagos State PDP Caretaker Committee, Julius Akinsola, Adediran said he and his followers joined the PDP to add value to the party.

“We once belonged to a party that was not ready for a contest. But we have now moved to the PDP, a party that believes in the rule of law and we will put our numerical strength to test against the APC,” he said.

The massive attendance of Adediran’s defection by the PDP governors, National Working Committee (NWC) members and other notable chieftains of the party is an indication that Jandor and his group is a force to reckon with in the politics of the state, and he has expressed his desire to rewrite the political narrative of Lagos politics in 2023.

For Jandor, a core Lagosian from the Awori stoic, his vision is unambiguous – to end the reign and grip of a former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and set the state on the path of progress.

“I don’t want to be a governor that needs second-level approval to function. If I have the ticket for PDP, I’ll win. We have always challenged the status quo. Many people are suffering and smiling in APC, but they are afraid to opt-out,” Adediran recently declared.

Since the formation of Lagos4Lagos a few years ago, the movement, which evolved from a non-governmental philanthropic organization called Jandor Foundation, has its footprint across the 20 local governments and 37 local council development areas of the state.

The group has also proved to be popular and a force within the political landscape of Lagos State. The movement successfully conducted parallel wards, local governments and state congresses in the state during the recent congresses across the country.

One of the mandates of the group is to ensure that power returns to the people, which the movement said is lacking in the mainstream APC in the state and its objective is to rescue the state from the alleged grip of godfathers and misappropriation of public funds.

Adediran believed that the desired changes will not manifest until the people decide to participate in the politics and governance of the state. “We are a group of young, passionate and goal-driven individuals concerned about the socio-economic development of Lagos State with a clear vision to truly make Lagos work for those who live and work in Lagos.

“Wishes won’t do it neither will arguments, anger and social media analysis in our comfort zones. Let’s redirect our efforts and youthful energy towards creating a better Lagos for all. Lagos needs you. I have a very strong conviction that we can achieve anything if we put our minds and efforts into it.

“To drive our far-reaching, all-inclusive impact and to ensure that we leave no one behind, our strategic and operational structure is modelled after the political multilevel management model.

As at last check, we have on-boarded over 150,000 members spread across the state,” he said. Prior to Saturday, December 4, 2021, Jandor had been a household name in the APC camp.

In fact, his group, Lagos4Lagos Movement did what many analysts described as “unthinkable’ in the annals of politics in the state by going against the establishment within the party and holding parallel party executives’ congresses from wards to the state levels.

But for Adediran who had his background in the media but has gotten himself entrenched through his popular Jandor Foundation, his eyes are on salvaging governance in his state regardless of the backlash he gets.

However, his foray into the APC reached a dead-end when it appeared the leadership of the party is not ready for the fresh insights he offered to move both the party and state forward.

When the wind of his imminent exit blew, several attempts were made by some APC chieftains to halt the move given the cult-like followership he has and influence. It was reported that Jandor was appealed to by leaders of the party not to dump the ruling party, but the deed was already done.

A few weeks after, the 44-year-old philanthropist received in the audience a former Senate President, Dr. Saraki, in his Lagos office on the authority of the leadership of the opposition party.

By then, it was evident that APC’s loss would be PDP’s gain. His entrance to the opposition party not only raised the tempo of politics in the state but also significantly subtracted from the ranks of the ruling party owing to the large grassroots followership he commands. Hitting the ground running, he immediately became the harbinger of peace and unity in the nearly fragmented PDP, preaching amity for a common course against the ruling party.

However, regardless of the pool of acceptance and eulogies, Jandor, no doubt, still has lots of boxes to tick one of which is how to first secure the PDP ticket among other interests who had shown their desire to be the opposition party’s flag bearer in the 2023 governorship race.

For many Lagosians, Jandor is the option they had always craved for in the politics of the state and they may likely explore that if he is on the ballot as the governorship candidate of the main opposition party come 2023.

Aside from his burgeoning political personality, Jandor, in his private capacity through his foundation has empowered over 3,000 small scale businesses across 57 local governments and LCDAs, granted over 100 scholarship grants to students across tertiary institutions within two years of operations and provision of learning materials to various schools across different senatorial districts in Lagos. He also built a 32-seater ICT centre to serve 16 riverine communities with boats for transportation to the centre.

With his entrance to the PDP, Adediran is gradually becoming the new face of Lagos politics with his mantra of making Lagos work for Lagos people and the way and manner chieftains of the opposition party are welcoming him with open hands into their fold gives credence to his popularity in the state.

