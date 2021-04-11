News Top Stories

2023: PDP talks tough

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI Comment(0)

•Ortom: APC’s failure will give PDP victory

•Mark: Time to ‘change the change’

•Saraki: N/Central to reclaim its mandate

•Nigerians expect PDP to bounce back, says Gana

 

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the North Central Zone yesterday talked tough, stating that the time was up for the All Progressives Party (APC) at the federal level and in the zone.

 

They spoke at the Zonal Congress of the PDP in Markurdi, in Benue State. The party leaders who spoke at the event included the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom; former Senate Presidents, Iyorchia Ayu, David Mark, Bukola Saraki and a former Minister of Information and National Orientation, Prof. Jerry Gana.

 

Ortom said that his party, the PDP will capitalize on the glaring failures of the APC at the federal level to bounce back to power come 2023. He maintained that the North Central will work hard in 2023 to return to the PDP, just as he charged the new leadership of the party in the zone to imbibe values like equity, fairness, protect and preserve the constitution of the party.

 

“There will be no more godfatherism or imposition of the candidates in the PDP and the decision of the people will prevail”, he said.

 

At the event, Gana was readmitted into the PDP, alongside five other notable members, who earlier dumped the party from the North Central zone to the Social Democratic Party (SDP). Others who were also readmitted were Barr. Humphrey Abah, Ambassador. Esther Audu, Hon. Adakole Ijogi and Ambassador Bagudu Hillson.

 

Speaking on behalf the returnees, Gana appreciated leaders of the party for readmitting them into the party they were privileged to found. Gana, who was one of the founding fathers of the PDP, said: “We are happy to be back”.

 

He thanked Senator David Mark and others, who variously led the reconciliation delegation to them and ensured they returned to the PDP.

 

Gana described PDP as the party of purpose and a party that has all the potentials to be able to move the country forward, adding that Nigerians relied on the PDP to rescue the country from the doom it headed for.

 

“Nigerians expect you to take over the governance of this country for good governance to ensure the peace and security of this country. I therefore, urge the PDP to mobilize all members and be united to rescue Nigeria and restore good governance, ensure security of lives and property and instill confidence in the minds of all Nigerians,” he said.

 

Gana, who recalled that before 2015, the PDP was in power in five out of the six states of the North Central, lamented that as at today, only Benue is remaining and therefore, stressed the need to reclaim all the other five state into the PDP fold.

 

“Now that we are back, we will do our best to remobilize, rebuild and reunite the party to take up the mantle of leadership at the zone and federal levels come 2023,”

 

he said Speaking also at the event, Mark, Saraki and Ayu, admonished PDP members to close ranks, work hard and embrace sustained unity in order take power from the in 2023 and form government.

 

Ayu, who particularly expressed excitement over the return of the party’s founding member, Gana back home, assured the people that with the crop of leaders in the party now, it would emerge victorious at all levels in 2023.

 

“Now that the people of Nigeria have tasted a second wife, they now know how beautiful the PDP is. And with the return of Gana, the PDP will get back on track in 2023 and the whole of North Central will be governed by the PDP.

 

“Even though Nigeria is at the verge disintegration, Nigerians should not be deterred by the failed government of APC,” Ayu said, assuring the people that the PDP was coming up stronger and better to take over the governance of the country come 2023. Mark, who agreed with the position of Ayu, noted that it was for that reason that Nigerians need to “change the change.”

 

Also speaking, Chairman, PDP Reconciliatory Committee, Dr. Bukola Saraki, said it was time for the North Central to go and recover its mandate from the remaining five states.

 

“It’s time for us to go back and reclaim our mandate from the remaining five states of the North Central because North Central belongs to PDP and that journey has started with the return of Jerry Gana.

 

The future of Nigeria rests with the PDP. Saraki charged all PDP leaders to go back and work together in unity to recover the mandate.

 

“We must also continue to retain FCT. We must go back and send a message that PDP has woken up and is now on the map to take the country,” Saraki said Also speaking, former Governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu, said it is only the PDP that will salvage Nigeria and give the citizens hope for a better tomorrow.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

