2023: PDP throws presidential ticket open

The zoning committee set up by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to decide the zone that will produce its presidential candidate for 2023, has recommended an open contest by all the six geo-political zones.

Though Chairman of the 37-member committee, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, said the committee members “unanimously adopted a position that will be sent to the NEC of our party that appointed us,” it was learnt that the committee favoured an open contest to avoid likely discontent among party members.

A member of the committee, Ayodele Fayose, however, recused himself because of his intention to participate in the presidential primary.

Fayose, a former governor of Ekiti State, who also represented the state in the committee, in a letter addressed to Governor Ortom, said he intimated the committee of his intention to run for the office of the president in the coming primary election.

He added that: “It will not be morally right to continue to participate in the zoning debate being an aspirant myself.

“Therefore, my state has nominated the bearer of this letter, Dr Gbenga Faseluka to replace me.”

Ortom, who briefed journalists at the end of the committee meeting, failed to disclose the recommendation to be submitted to the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC).

He only stated that the resolution was unanimous.

Thirteen aspirants have so far bought the PDP presidential nomination form, five of them are from South East, three from South-South, three from North East and one each from the North West and North Central.

Fayose is expected to obtain his nomination form before the party closes sale of forms this Friday.