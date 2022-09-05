2023: PDP to decentralise presidential campaign at PU level, says Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, said the party is going to decentralise its campaign for next year’s election to polling unit level. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said ban on campaign for presidential and National Assembly election would be lifted on September 28.

Atiku in his weekly letter to PDP supporters, noted that because every election was won and lost at the polling unit, the party has agreed to decentralise its campaign to involve members at that level.

“What that means is that folks like you are the potential managers of my campaign. It is a system that takes power away from the centre and returns it to where it belongs: to the people,” he said.

The former vice president told them that after enduring many years of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) “practically kneeling on our neck, September heralds the commencement of our freedom from the APC’s stranglehold. “For many Nigerians, this year’s September is a month that comes with a great deal of joy and great expectations.”

