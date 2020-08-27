2023: PDP will give APC a good fight to form govt, says Ortom

*Says he’s not worried over gale of defections in Benue

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Thursday said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has now been fully repositioned to give the President Mohammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) a good fight to enable the party bounce back to power during the 2023 general elections.

Besides, the governor said he is not perturbed by the gale of defections of politicians in Benue from the PDP, Social Democratic Party (SDP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the Labour Party (LP) to the APC.

He said those defecting to the APC are not with him in PDP in 2019 and did not win any election.

“Like my so-called Director-General that defected to the APC with Senator Barnabas Gemade, go and ask him whether he voted for me on the day of the gubernatorial election, he ran away and so how can I keep such people,” he said.

Governor Ortom, who bared his mind while for questions from journalists at the Government House in Makurdi, said already, the PDP was strategizing profusely and looking at the grey areas that caused its poor outing in 2015 and 2019, and noted that the hiccups won’t resurface again.

“As we (the PDP) march towards 2023, we have to strategize and look at those areas that made us to lose in 2015 and 2019 to reposition the party so that we give APC the required opposition and make sure that we take over government from APC in 2023.

“I am not a complete happy man being the only governor in the North Central zone, I want more states in the zone to be there too, I want the PDP to control the Federal Government and if the PDP is controlling the centre, I believe that we will have more appointments at the head of agencies, we will have representation there and more projects will come to Benue State,” he said.

Governor Ortom disclosed that part of the strategies adopted by the PDP to usurp power from the ruling party was the ongoing reconciliation of aggrieved members in Nassarawa, Plateau and Niger states where there were pockets of disagreements which culminated in the inability of those states to hold their state congresses.

