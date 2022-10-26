2023: PDP will lose again –Nkire

News Top Stories

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Caucus, Chief Sam Nkire, has said that there are ominous signs that the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is set to once again lose the presidential election in 2023. Chief Nkire, who is also the immediate past caucus leader of Abia State branch of the APC recalled that history was about to repeat itself, adding: “Whenever the PDP loses the full support of five governors, it loses the presidential election.”

Speaking to the media in Abuja, the APC chief-tain said the PDP lost five governors to the APC in 2014 and lost the presidency to the APC, and wondered why some of the ‘dramatis personae’ such as Dr Bukola Saraki would not warn his party of the looming political danger.

He said the fact that the main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party, appears unable to reconcile with its five governors, was good omen for the ruling All Progressives Congress to tighten its grip on power by recording another resounding victory over the PDP come 2023. Nkire, however, cautioned his party to do more to pacify all aggrieved and excluded pioneer members of the APC who, according to him, “are now peeping into the house they built through the window.” The APC stalwart said he was confident the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who he described as “a cornerstone at the foundation of APC,” knows all the pioneer members in question and was capable of doing what it takes to genuinely unite the party.”

 

