Metro & Crime

2023: PDP will retain power in Benue – Ortom

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has expressed optimism that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will retain power in next year’s general elections capturing all its elective positions.

The governor maintained that the PDP had challenges in the state during the 2015 election when he defected to the APC, stressing that the PDP has since returned to its winning ways.

He spoke at the flag-off of the Benue North-East Senatorial campaign for the re-election of Senator Gabriel Suswam held at Kwande Local Government Area of the state.

According to the governor, the massive turnout of supporters at the flag-off ceremony was a clear indication that the people of the senatorial district are ready to vote for all PDP candidates.

 

Reporter

