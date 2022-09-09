2023: PDP won’t emerge victorious with Ayu as chair, says M’Belt Forum

As the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) continues to fester, the Middle Belt Forum (MBF) yesterday predicted that the party may not come out victorious in next year’s general elections with Senator Iyorchia Ayu as its national chairman.

Besides, the Forum said the intractable crisis in the main opposition PDP barely weeks to the commencement of presidential campaign is traceable to its jettisoning of the presidential zoning arrangement which the South East is supposed to have carted away to former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. National President of the MBF, Dr. Bitrus Pogu, stated this in an exclusive telephone interview with New Telegraph in Makurdi,Benue State. Pogu said the PDP is at the moment in deep trouble, not organised and cannot dream of coming out victorious in 2023, pointing out that their calculations to form government may backfire due to diverging interests coupled with the ongoing internal crisis. He said: “How will they (PDP) be victorious, they are not even organised now, they are not together – what is the victory about? All we are talking about is that both APC and PDP are in trouble.

PDP created their problems, APC also created their problems. “In a pluralistic Nigeria, at a time when nearly all the insurgent groups are of Islamic origin whether it is Boko Haram, whether it is ISWAP, whether it is Fulani herdsmen militia, they all have Islamic agenda and it is indeed insensitive to be talking about Muslim/Muslim ticket because already Christians are feeling suspicious of what is going on. “So PDP is responsible for what they are suffering from. By jettisoning the zoning arrangement, it has created their own problems for themselves. As far as we (MBF) are concerned, we have clearly stated our position that we believe power should shift to the South. Our brother Afenifere was the first socio-cultural group to come out and say look, let’s be fair, let’s think about equity, fairness and justice that power should go to the South East because South West had Obasanjo for eight years; now Osinbajo for another eight years by 2023; South South had Goodluck Jonathan for over eight years; South East has never had it so it should go to them.

“Remember also again that the Southern governors met at Delta State Government House at a meeting convened by Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and they made a declaration which all Nigerians know that the presidency should go to the South and that none of them should accept the position of Vice President.

It is the same Okowa now who convened that meeting that has accepted to be Vice President to Atiku, a northerner. “So the PDP has messed itself up, they are responsible for their problems and let them sing the chorus if they resolve it, it’s up to them.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...