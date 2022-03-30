News Top Stories

2023: PDP zoning committee meeting inconclusive

The 37-member zoning committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) might have failed to reach a decision of where the party’s presidential candidate for 2023 will come from. The committee mem bers who met for the second time in Abuja on Tuesday, scheduled another meeting next week. Chief Press Secretary to Benue State governor, Nathaniel Ikyur, said: “The meeting is yet to be concluded.

“We have adjourned till Tuesday next week the same time, same venue. And until we conclude the proceedings, there is not much to say. So far, all the members are quite understanding. There wasn’t any form of tension.” Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom is the Chairman of the committee. The 37 members of the committee were drawn from the 36 states of the country and Abuja, the Federal Capital Terri-tory (FCT). Former PDP Vice President, Nze Fidelis Ozichukwu, who is a member of the committee, wants the committee to zone the ticket to the South East, in the spirit of equity and fairness.

However, some members of the party want the ticket to be thrown open to the six geopolitical zones. The committee, in the statement assured that the members will come out with an acceptable position for all, and said the Tuesday’s meeting was peaceful without any tension.” According to the statement, “all the members understand ourselves that zoning is very key and we are looking at it that at the end of it all, we will do something that everybody will accept and we will go ahead as one big family and win the 2023 elections.”

 

