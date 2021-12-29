2023: PDP’ll beat its 2019 record – Ayu

Onyekachi Eze Cephas Iorhemen ABUJA AND MAKURDI National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, yesterday predicted an overwhelming victory for the party in Benue State in 2023.

Ayu, who spoke in his country home in Gboko when he addressed party supporters, said PDP would surpass its 2019 record.

In 2009, PDP won the Benue State governorship, the three senatorial and seven House of Representatives seats as well as 23 state House of Assembly slots.

The PDP National Chairman in a statement by his media office, commended Benue people for being consistence with the party, stating that their loyalty was “eloquently demonstrated in 2019 when you rewarded the PDP with three senatorial victories.

He said: “Benue has 11 federal constituency seats, you gave PDP seven; you gave APGA two; and left both the Labour Party and the APC to share one each.

And out of the 30 Assembly seats, you gave the PDP 23! And PDP appreciates your loyalty greatly.

“But with the crowds here and the steady defections of APC chieftains into the PDP in recent times, Benue people are set to beat their 2019 record by overwhelmingly giving our party a glut of votes, Come 2023

