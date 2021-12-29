News Top Stories

2023: PDP’ll beat its 2019 record – Ayu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Onyekachi Eze Cephas Iorhemen ABUJA AND MAKURDI National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, yesterday predicted an overwhelming victory for the party in Benue State in 2023.

 

Ayu, who spoke in his country home in Gboko when he addressed party supporters, said PDP would surpass its 2019 record.

 

In 2009, PDP won the Benue State governorship, the three senatorial and seven House of Representatives seats as well as 23 state House of Assembly slots.

 

The PDP National Chairman in a statement by his media office, commended Benue people for being consistence with the party, stating that their loyalty was “eloquently demonstrated in 2019 when you rewarded the PDP with three senatorial victories.

 

He said: “Benue has 11 federal constituency seats, you gave PDP seven; you gave APGA two; and left both the Labour Party and the APC to share one each.

 

And out of the 30 Assembly seats, you gave the PDP 23! And PDP appreciates your loyalty greatly.

 

“But with the crowds here and the steady defections of APC chieftains into the PDP in recent times, Benue people are set to beat their 2019 record by overwhelmingly giving our party a glut of votes, Come 2023

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

While Dr. Mailafiya won’t honour police invitation, by lawyer

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

The Legal Defense team of Dr. Obadiah Mailafiya has explained why the former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Dr. Mailafia did not honour the fresh invitation extended to him by the Nigeria Police Force through the office of the Deputy Inspector-General Force Criminal Investigation Department.   Dr. Mailafia was invited to […]
News

A thought for the sick , indigent

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA

In Ebonyi State, some wellto- do individuals reached out to the sick and the poor ones during the Christmas and New Year celebrations to share what they have with them. UCHENNA INYA reports from Abakaliki Despite the Coronavirus pandemic and ENDSARS protests across the country which crippled the nation’s economy, brought untold hardship to the […]
News

Almajiri system fuelling banditry, kidnapping in Northern Nigeria – CAN

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Imo State chapter has said the rising cases of banditry and kidnapping especially in the North, were due to the Almajiri system which remains an unchecked phenomenon. This was even as the religious body raised concerns over government’s foot dragging in cautioning the consistent utterances by popular Islamic cleric, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica