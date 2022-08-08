2023: PDP’ll correct S’East marginalisation, others –Okowa

Delta State Governor and Vice Pre s i d e n t i a l Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday said he was on the party’s presidential ticket because “it’s God’s will”.

He said the PDP’s rescue mission for Nigeria was a divine project, and assured that no geopolitical zone in the country would be cheated in a PDPled Federal Government. Okowa gave the assurance while addressing PDP stakeholders in Anambra State at the Constituency Office of Senator Uche Ekwunife in Awka.

He said the presidential election in February, 2023 would be won by the PDP, “because of the things that I know and I see and whole lot of things going on”. Okowa said: “Looking at what I am seeing this afternoon, I am worried because both APGA and Labour Party are in trouble.

“I must thank the men and the women here for standing strong for the PDP. The party in Anambra State will come out alive and will remain strong. “I can assure you that actions are being taken to ensure that we do the right thing in Anambra State. Nobody will right off Anambra when you have people like these in the party.”

Speaking further, he added: “I know that there is a presidential candidate from Anambra but I know that Anambra and Ndigbo will play a major role in the next political dispensation as no zone will be left out and no zone will be cheated because we have equal opportunities for all. “In the last seven years the South East had not gotten its fair share in this country and we cannot afford to continue in that route.

“When we went to Osun State they never gave us a chance but when the result came we had a very wonderful result. “By God’s grace we will win that election by a land slide because if God had not endorsed it, He would not have allowed me to be on the ticket.”

The governor commended the Anambra State PDP stakeholders for standing strong for the party, saying: “I must thank all of you for standing strong because in politics it takes a man who has knowledge and wisdom to know the direction to take their people to.

“A lot of people are being deceived and when we speak about the need to unite Nigeria people think that we are mistaken. “I have political wisdom that God gave to me because I understood politics very well and it is not possible to have an accidental president.

“When people talk about Muslim-Muslim ticket am being careful because I don’t want to get involved in religious politics.

“But Nigeria is better off standing united as we are and it behoves on all Nigerians to be on board to dig us out of the pit that the APC has put the country.

“My principal and I understand all the issues and I can assure you that we have all it takes to bring a fair deal for our people and other parts of the country.”

In his welcome remarks, Senator Ben Obi lauded Okowa for always identifying with the PDP in Anambra and for always helping them to resolve issues in the party. Senator Representing Anambra Central, Senator Uche Ekwunife, said the party was formidable in Anambra despite losing out from the last governorship election in the state.

