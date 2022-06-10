News

2023: PDP’ll oust Abiodun, APC in Ogun – Adebutu

Posted on Author WALE ELEGBEDE

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Oladipupo Adebutu, has said that his candidacy for the opposition party will terminate the era of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor Dapo Abiodun at next year’s election in the state.

Adebutu, who received the certificate of return from the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), on Tuesday, also said issues that emanated from the conduct of the primary election in the state have been fully settled and the party is ready for campaigns ahead of the general election. The PDP stalwart, who spoke with newsmen at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, shortly on his arrival from Abuja, said the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as APC presidential candidate is not a burden to the PDP.

A factional candidate of the party in the state, Mr. Segun Showunmi, had earlier declared that he was the governorship candidate of the PDP but the NWC presented Adebutu with the certificate of return which duly recognized him as the party’s candidate for the 2023 election.

 

Our Reporters

