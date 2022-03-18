2023: PDP’ll reclaim Ogun – Adebutu

The candidate of Ogun State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 governorship election, Ladipupo Adebutu, has said he is confident that the party will win the 2023 election. Adebutu, who spoke after collecting his nomination form for the 2023 governorship poll in 2023 yesterday, said despite all odds he decided to remain in the party because of his firm belief that with the cooperation of all stakeholders, the PDP will regain power. Although the PDP sent his name as a candidate in 2019 governorship election to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the court recognised the late Kashimu Buruji as the party’s candidate.
