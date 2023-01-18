2023: PDP’ll recreate new Nigeria, says Okowa

The vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has promised that the party would recreate a new Nigeria if elected into office next month. Okowa, who spoke at PDP campaign rally in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State yesterday, said the new Nigeria would be one where youths would get employment and education well funded so that there would be no longer be strike by university teachers. The Delta State governor stated that the PDP presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has improved the nation’s economy as Chairman of National Economic Council (NEC) between 1999 and 2007.

He said: “He is coming back, strengthened for the great task ahead and he will turn around Nigeria for the better so that our youths can have hope for the future. “We don’t want a situation where our youths are exiting out of this country because there is lack of hope. We are creating that hope and PDP is going to recreate that hope.” He regretted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has destroyed the country, and decried the high level of insecurity in Nigeria. “The way they have de-stroyed the education of this country, that was not what we hoped for and now our people are hungry, they can’t have employment.

“Everything is going bad – industries are packing, everything is getting expensive, that is not the Nigeria of our dream,” the governor noted. Atiku assured Ekiti people that PDP would provide them with everything they need. “Some people were talking about the road from here to Akure, we will do it and all the roads that connects Ekiti state with other states we shall construct them. “Ekiti State is the center of intellectual discuss; you have more educated people in this state than any other state in the country. “I can assure you that a PDP Federal Government will make use of the human capital that God has endowed you with in Ekiti.”

