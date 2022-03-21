2023: PDP’ll respect, support any candidate that emerges –Obi

Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi yesterday disclosed that whoever emerges as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate will be respected and supported by party members.

Obi, who was the party’s vice presidential candidate in the 2019 general election, said while responding to questions from journalists at the Niger State PDP Secretariat that he was in Minna, the Niger State capital on a private visit.

He explained that: “The decision to respect the decision of PDP is that the party is bigger than all of us. “I can only advise the PDP to ensure that only people who are competent and have the capacity to lead are chosen as flag bearers to further put us on the path of success.

“Only people who are competent in the affairs of Nigeria should be given the chance to provide the necessary changes needed to propel the country to achieve greatness.”

The former Anambra State governor, who is believed to be eyeing the number one seat in the land, maintained that: “We cannot continue like this and thus the need for a complete departure to an era of sustainable progress and deve opment.”

While expressing optimism that the PDP will resolve the issue about zoning for the 2023 Presidential candidate amicably, Obi said: “Yes, our party is yet to sort out the issue about zoning, but I know that it will be resolved amicably. I am not going to pre-empt what is going to be done but whatever it is, we will all respect the party’s decision.”

Also, in their separate remarks, former Niger State Governor Dr Muazu Babangida Aliyu and state Chairman of the party, Barrister Tanko Beji unanimously declared that Nigerians are waiting for the PDP and as such they must come as a united front to enable them succeed.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...