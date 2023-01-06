2023: PDP’ll revive economy –Okowa

Delta State Governor/Vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday promised that Atiku Abubakar would fix the economy if elected president. Okowa gave the assurance at Otu-Jeremi during the party’s campaign in the Ughelli South and Ethiope West local government areas. The PDP vice presidential candidate urged the people to vote and cross the one million votes mark to ensure victory for the party. According to him, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has destroyed the economy.

Okowa said: “We did it when we came in 1999 and took the country to greater heights until the APC came with their negative change that brought hunger, poverty, insecurity and unemployment. “We were doing well as a nation until APC came with their bad change but I am very much convinced that we will win because other parties are struggling. “All the problems brought into the country by the APC government would be addressed by the PDP presidency when elected. “The APC has destroyed the very fabric of our national development, with insecurity and hunger everywhere in the country.

The Atiku-Okowa presidency will ensure that the current challenges facing the nation will become things of the past. “Atiku will revive the economy because the PDP as a formidable political party knows how to revive the economy. “When the PDP government came on board in 1999 after long years of military rule, we restored the lost glory of the country by resuscitating the economy to an enviable status.

“Regrettably, when the APC government came on board they destroyed the economy which the PDP had carefully and passionately built.” Deputy Governor Kingsley Otuaro said it was very evident from the massive turnout of party supporters that the people of Ughelli South had decided to vote PDP all the way. Former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan said Ughelli South remains the economic base of the country as host of the Utorogu Gas Plant but regretted that the people did not benefit from it and urged them to vote Atiku-Okowa ticket for the benefit of the people.

