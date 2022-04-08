News Top Stories

2023: PDP’ll sweep all the polls –Ayu

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressedconfidencethat it will win next year’s general election, if there is a free and fair contest. PDP National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, who stated this yesterday when the party received the United Nations Needs Assessment Mission, noted that this was demonstratedintheFebruaryAbuja Area Councils’ election.

Ayu said despite so many challenges it faced as an opposition party, PDP was rated the best performing in the poll. “As a political party, we are very confident that if we have free and fair elections, the PDP will sweep all as we have demonstrated that in recent times. “We won 44 councillors and the party in government won only 18 councillors.

We won the six local governments, but we were able to sustain only three; but those three werethemainlocalgovernmentsthatconstitutedthe Federal Capital Territory. “So, we did very well, including federal constituencies in about six states. We are very confident in a free and fair election. “We will return to winning ways and will be able to win several states and then next year, when we have the presidential elections, we will definitely win the presidential elections. “The only obstacle in the way we believe is when electionsarenotconductedfreely and fairly.

“But as long as they are conductedfreeandfairly, this party is capable, is up and going, is rebuilding, is strong, is spread all over the country and Nigerians believe in us. “Therefore, your comment to support particular agencies like the IndependentNationalElectoralCommission, and several other supportiveorganisationswill be very, very useful,” he said. Ayu recalled that PDP delivered on its mandate when it ruled Nigeria in the first 16 years of the present democratic dispensation. The National Chairman expressed happiness that the UNisinterestedinrendering various forms of support to Nigeria to strengthen her democratic process. “We think this will go along with some of the technical support particularly that will facilitate electronic transmission of results and other areas that we have to check election malpractices. “So observer-teams like yours should not just assess but encourage democratic processes. Wethinkyoursupport is important,” he added.

 

Our Reporters

