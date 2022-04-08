News

2023: PDP’ll sweep all the polls – Ayu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed confidence that it will win next year’s general election if there is a free and fair contest. National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu, who stated this yesterday when the party received the United Nations Needs Assessment Mission, said this was demonstrated in the February Abuja Area Council election. Ayu stated that despite so many challenges it faced as opposition party, the PDP was rated the best performing in the pool. He said: “As a political party, we are very confident that if we have a free and fair election, the PDP will sweep all as we have demonstrated that in recent times.

“We won 44 counsellors and the party in government won only 18 counsel-lors. We won the six local governments but we were able to sustain only three, but those three were the main local governments that constitute the Federal Capital Territory. “So, we did very well and including federal constituencies in about six states. We are very confident in a free and fair election. “We will return to the winning ways and will be able to win several states and then next year, when we have the presidential elections, we will definitely win the presidential elections.

 

Our Reporters

