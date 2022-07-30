2023: PDP’ll unite all aggrieved members before election – Okowa

Vice Presidential Candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has assured that the party would go into next year’s general elections as one united family. The Delta State governor spoke in Abuja on Friday when he met with his Benue State counterpart Samuel Ortom, stating that the reconciliation process initiatedbytheleadersoftheparty to resolveallissues thatemanated from the presidential primaries and his subsequent emergence as the vice presidential candidate will bring all members together. He also stated that now that River State Governor Nyesom Wike is back in the country, the party leadership and its Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, will visit him to resolve whatever grievances against the party. He spoke on the day Rivers State Governor accused Abubakar, and the party leadership, of failing to reach out to him for dialogue. Okowa is quoted in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Benue State governor, Nathaniel Ikyur, however, said; “all issues would be resolved.”

He noted that Wike was a strong party man who had worked veryhard forthe success of the PDP and would not want toworkforanotherpoliticalparty. In his remarks, Ortom corroborated the position of the vice presidential candidate, saying leaders of the PDP were still discussing to correct whatever that may have gone wrong during the presidential and vice presidential tussles.

