News

2023: PDP’ll unite all aggrieved members before election – Okowa

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

Vice Presidential Candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has assured that the party would go into next year’s general elections as one united family. The Delta State governor spoke in Abuja on Friday when he met with his Benue State counterpart Samuel Ortom, stating that the reconciliation process initiatedbytheleadersoftheparty to resolveallissues thatemanated from the presidential primaries and his subsequent emergence as the vice presidential candidate will bring all members together. He also stated that now that River State Governor Nyesom Wike is back in the country, the party leadership and its Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, will visit him to resolve whatever grievances against the party. He spoke on the day Rivers State Governor accused Abubakar, and the party leadership, of failing to reach out to him for dialogue. Okowa is quoted in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Benue State governor, Nathaniel Ikyur, however, said; “all issues would be resolved.”

He noted that Wike was a strong party man who had worked veryhard forthe success of the PDP and would not want toworkforanotherpoliticalparty. In his remarks, Ortom corroborated the position of the vice presidential candidate, saying leaders of the PDP were still discussing to correct whatever that may have gone wrong during the presidential and vice presidential tussles.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023: Igbo Elders warn against plot to sabotage Southern Presidency

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Abuja

The Igbo Elders Consultative Forum, has  raised the alarm that there were plots by some persons and groups  to scuttle the “patriotic resolution” of the Southern Governors Forum (SGF) that the 2023 Presidency of Nigeria should be zoned to the South for the sake of peace, justice, equity and fairness. It could be recalled that the governors […]
News Top Stories

N42bn debt: Minister backs telcos’ action against banks

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

…writes CBN as USSD service withdrawal begins today   The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, has thrown his weight behind moves by the mobile network op-erators to withdraw access to the use of Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) from banks with effect from today.   The action stems from the banks’ […]
News Top Stories

Secession: Why Nigeria must not disintegrate – Gen Abubakar

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi,

Says IBB, misunderstood by many people *He’s generous to a fault, never betrays friendship – Akilu *Former Military President absent, attends virtually Former Head of State, General Abdulsalam Abubakar, yesterday, said that the clamour for self-determination and secession in different parts of Nigeria was not a good omen given the network of relationships binding the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica