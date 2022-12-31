2023: PDP’ll win despite activities of G-5 govs –Okowa

Vice Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Delta, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, said God would determine Nigeria’s next President and not the actions of G-5 governors who are aggrieved with the leadership of the party. Okowa stated this on Friday in Aboh when he led the state’s PDP campaign train to Ndokwa East and Ndokwa West Local Government Areas of the state. He, however, expressed confidence that the five governors would put the past behind them and work for the victory of PDP in the 2023 general elections.

“God has said that we the PDP will win this election. Many things may be happening now and people may be asking what about the G-5 governors? “These governors are our brothers; everybody is important. But what God has said will happen, nobody can change it. So even if some of them decide to support APC, some will still remain with us because there will be division among them. “The real truth is that I have strong political eyes and I have observed that no matter what they do, the PDP will win the forthcoming election, by the grace of God. “It is only the power of God that can help us to win.

So, no matter that the G-5 said that they would work with APC or any other party, we will win. “We all know that the candidate of APC is not good enough to be our president. Also we know that the Labour Party is not going anywhere and we need to sweet talk the party supporters not to waste their votes. “Those supporters wishing to vote for the Labour Party are only indirectly helping APC and trying to reduce the vote of PDP. So, please go and plead with Labour Party supporters to return to PDP and join hands with us to change Nigeria for the better.

“We the PDP are ready to change the so-called previous change. Therefore, everyone should go and get his or her PVC,” he said. Okowa charged the people to embark on a houseto- house, market-to-market campaign to convince the people to support PDP’s rescue mission. He said the ticket of Atiku and Okowa would bring about economic boom, united Nigeria where the economy would be private sector-driven, and restructuring that would make money available for states and local governments to embark on projects.

“The APC has finished Nigeria. They promised change in 2015 but they have destroyed our dear country with insecurity, hunger and poverty “To solve the insecurity challenge, we will amend the Constitution to allow State Police. “The Atiku-Okowa presidency will restructure Nigeria by allowing states to have more funds and more responsibilities to better the lots of Nigerians. “We will amend the Constitution to give more powers and resources to states and local governments and we will encourage a private sector-led economy. “Our economy was doing well prior to 2015, but the APC came and destroyed it again. “Nigerians are poorer and hungry because the economy is not good and when the economy is not working, there will be no jobs, because it is a good economy that brings industries. “We have gone round a lot of states in the country and I can assure you that Nigerians have resolved to sack APC,” he stated

