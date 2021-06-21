News

2023: PDP’s leadership endorses Sandy-Gershom ticket

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Indications emerged yesterday that the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may have tactfully endorsed the candidature of Senators Sandy Onor and Gershom Bassey, as the Cross River State governorship aspirant and deputy aspirant ahead of the 2023 race.

 

This development, political pundits in the state said followed from what happened in Calabar last week when the leadership of the party came to Calabar to shore up the party, which recently suffered a setback as a result of Governor Ben Ayade’s defection from the party to pitch his tent with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

 

The national leadership of the party led by its Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, was in Calabar to formerly open the new secretariat of the party and welcome back the former governor of the state, Donald Duke, who left the party in 2018 to join the Social Democratic Party (SDP). But the event was almost overshadowed by the flooding of the streets of Calabar prior to the event, with the campaign post of the two candidates, giving rise to talks by people that the party leadership had endorsed the two senators as counter force to what APC may unleash on it in 2023.

 

Although, there had been no rebuttal from neither the national leadership nor the state leaders or even the two candidates days after, as their posters still adorned the streets of Calabar, a number of the political actors in the state were worried by this development as they said that it totally altered the rotational principle that had been on since 1999.

 

Sources said both APC and PDP were expected to cede power to the Southern Senatorial District, but with Onor from the North and Bassey from the South, that rotational calculation may be affected and if this sailed through, sources said it may have far reaching implications for the PDP in 2023.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ogun begins payment of outstanding gratuity since 2011

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

OgunStateGovernor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterdayapologised to pensioners in the statefortheunpaidgratuities since 2011, saying as a son of retired teachers, he could not have turned a blind eye to the plight of pensioners. Abiodun tendered the apology in Abeokuta during the payment of N500 million gratuities to257 retirees of the state and local governments. The governor, who […]
News Top Stories

SERAP drags Buhari, military to ICC over killing of protesters

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

A rights organization, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), has petitioned the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Mrs. Fatou Bensouda, seeking a prompt investigation into the reported use of thugs, soldiers and security agents to intimidate, harass, attack and kill #EndSARS protesters in several parts of Nigeria by Nigerian authorities, military and […]
News

Bauchi: Two LGAs enact bye-laws prohibiting open defecation in public places

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu

Ganjuwa and Toro Local Government Areas of Bauchi state have enacted byelaws specifying ten thousand naira (N10,000) or two months imprisonment against open defecation in public places in their respective communities. Accordingly, the bye-laws would also provide twenty thousand naira (20,000) fine or three months imprisonment for any person or group of persons that construct […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica