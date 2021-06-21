2023: PDP’s leadership endorses Sandy-Gershom ticket

Indications emerged yesterday that the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may have tactfully endorsed the candidature of Senators Sandy Onor and Gershom Bassey, as the Cross River State governorship aspirant and deputy aspirant ahead of the 2023 race.

This development, political pundits in the state said followed from what happened in Calabar last week when the leadership of the party came to Calabar to shore up the party, which recently suffered a setback as a result of Governor Ben Ayade’s defection from the party to pitch his tent with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The national leadership of the party led by its Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, was in Calabar to formerly open the new secretariat of the party and welcome back the former governor of the state, Donald Duke, who left the party in 2018 to join the Social Democratic Party (SDP). But the event was almost overshadowed by the flooding of the streets of Calabar prior to the event, with the campaign post of the two candidates, giving rise to talks by people that the party leadership had endorsed the two senators as counter force to what APC may unleash on it in 2023.

Although, there had been no rebuttal from neither the national leadership nor the state leaders or even the two candidates days after, as their posters still adorned the streets of Calabar, a number of the political actors in the state were worried by this development as they said that it totally altered the rotational principle that had been on since 1999.

Sources said both APC and PDP were expected to cede power to the Southern Senatorial District, but with Onor from the North and Bassey from the South, that rotational calculation may be affected and if this sailed through, sources said it may have far reaching implications for the PDP in 2023.

