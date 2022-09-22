News

2023: Peace Corps urges politicians, electorate to shun violence

The Peace Corps of Nigeria on Wednesday urged politicians and voters to shun violence during and after the 2023 general election. The Ogun State Commandant of the corps, Olufemi Akinyemi made the call in Abeokuta during a rally organised to mark the 2022 International Day of Peace with the theme: “End tribalism, build peace”.

Akinyemi called on the youths to resist every attempt by politicians to disrupt the peaceful conduct of the election. He said: “As Nigeria prepares for this year’s election, we call on everyone to live together asone, tocometogether inpeace, sothatwecanforgea country that we so desire.

“If we truly love our country, we should come together, irrespective of our tribal differences, shun violence, shun electoral fraud. “Our youths that are being used to perpetrate violence during elections should all embrace peace.” The Chairman of the Society for Peace Studies and Practice, Dr. Osundina Olasunkanmi, said the election must be a clear difference from past elections which according to him had been characterised by violence and malpractices.

 

