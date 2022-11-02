2023: People stealing national resources in the name of fuel subsidy — Oshiomhole

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Deputy Director-General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Adams Oshiomhole, has accused stakeholders in the oil and gas sector and the Ministry of Petroleum Resources of stealing national resources in the name of fuel subsidy.

Oshiomhole said fuel subsidy in Nigeria is a scam and will never end unless the government removes it. He expressed confidence that the presidential candidate of APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will end subsidy regime if elected president.

Speaking on Arise Television programme, ‘The Morning Show,’ Oshiomhole said Tinubu will remove subsidies in order to stabilize the fiscal policies of the country. He said stakeholders in the oil and gas sector should be talking about opportunity costs since the continued payment of fuel subsidies is tantamount to enriching some fraudulent persons.

Oshiomhole tagged the payment of N6 trillion in subsidy payments as “stealing” while revealing that the average Nigerian is just scared of the consequences of the removal, not the removal in itself.

