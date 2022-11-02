News

2023: People stealing national resources in the name of fuel subsidy — Oshiomhole

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Deputy Director-General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Adams Oshiomhole, has accused stakeholders in the oil and gas sector and the Ministry of Petroleum Resources of stealing national resources in the name of fuel subsidy.

Oshiomhole said fuel subsidy in Nigeria is a scam and will never end unless the government removes it. He expressed confidence that the presidential candidate of APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will end subsidy regime if elected president.

Speaking on Arise Television programme, ‘The Morning Show,’ Oshiomhole said Tinubu will remove subsidies in order to stabilize the fiscal policies of the country. He said stakeholders in the oil and gas sector should be talking about opportunity costs since the continued payment of fuel subsidies is tantamount to enriching some fraudulent persons.

Oshiomhole tagged the payment of N6 trillion in subsidy payments as “stealing” while revealing that the average Nigerian is just scared of the consequences of the removal, not the removal in itself.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

More than 4,300 detained at anti-war protests in Russia

Posted on Author Reporter

  Police detained more than 4,300 people on Sunday at Russia-wide protests against President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, according to an independent protest monitoring group. Thousands of protesters chanted “No to war!” and “Shame on you!”, according to videos posted on social media by opposition activists and bloggers, reports Reuters. Dozens of protesters in […]
News Top Stories

Nigerian airlines bleeding, lose $60m to bird strikes, N20bn to flight delays

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Nigerian airlines are in dire straits. They are seeking help to allow them to stay afloat as they say that they are overwhelmed with a myriad of issues that threaten their existence. Rising from a meeting yesterday, the airlines said they lost $60 million to bird strikes in 2021 with Air Peace recording 14 bird […]
News

Study links miscarriage to changes in vaginal bacteria

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United Kingdom (UK) have found that changes to a mother’s vaginal microbiome may be associated with pregnancy loss.   These are the results of a new study published in the ‘BMC Medicine’.   The researchers affirmed it is plausible that the inflammation caused by these changes in bacteria could lead to miscarriage. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica