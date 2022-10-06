2023: People who have governed badly can’t repair Nigeria –SDP

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, has said that parties which helped to bring the country to its knees cannot repair it, adding that those that would repair the country are still Nigerians. He said as a presidential candidate, his plan is to fix Nigeria and rescue it from the avalanche of challenges. Adebayo made the vow while speaking at the event “Fixing the future Conversations: 10th Leadership Lecture of the CSLCMO,” to unveil the Get Involved Book ceremony held at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre on Tuesday in Abuja. The presidential hopeful noted that to fix Nigeria, government and Nigerians must avoid damaging it further. According to him, “To fix anything, you have to avoid damaging it further, which means that you have to be a subject matter expert in what you are fixing.

You have to know what went wrong. “If we go with the same attitude from the previous elections, we will get at best the same result and most likely a worst result. “The problem of Nigeria is the basic lack of truth. We don’t like the truth, of course, we like some truth if it is the truth against somebody; but if it’s the truth against us, we don’t like it. “We also want to do justice, but we don’t want justice that costs us anything. Everything is wrong with the other person, but nothing is ever wrong with us. “Let me end this by saying that if we want to fix Nigeria, we must make up our mind. I have seen people who want to fix themselves into positions.

“I have seen people who want to fix Nigeria, but they don’t want to acknowledge that they are the cause of the problems, they believe they are innocent. Everybody is part of the problem one way or the other. “For me, I want to fix the country and these are the tools that I have; these are my spanners. My spanner is the truth and the truth does not exclude things that don’t favour me.” He noted that over the years, Nigeria has gone through deliberate sabotage by beneficiaries, but running and fixing Nigeria isn’t a difficult situation, adding: “Our country is not a difficult country to live in and run; what the country has gone through is deliberate sabotage by the beneficiaries.

“In a situation where you are asking questions about fixing a country, by law and the constitution only Nigerians can fix Nigeria. “So you see that the people who damaged Nigeria are the ones who still want to fix Nigeria. The first thing we need to do is fix ourselves. “What I will say to Nigerians is what I say to my mechanic, do you understand what’s wrong with this car? We need to start from there.” Adebayo, therefore called on all well-meaning Nigerians to join hands and collectively assign a candidate with determination to fix the country during the 2023 general election. Period.

