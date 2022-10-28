2023: Performance credentials should count – Orji

Commissioner for Information and State Orientation in Ebonyi State, Chief Uchenna Orji, yesterday called for a thorough assessment of the antecedents’ individuals aspiring to succeed Governor Dave Umahi. He said Umahi has transformed the state and that anyone who will succeed him should be the person that will consolidate on his achievements. Orji made the call while hosting the National Association of the Blind (NAB), South East Zone in Abakaliki, the state capital. He described the choice of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Francis Nwifuru, as the best and called for total support of the APC candidate. Orji said: “We will ensure that we create the enabling environment for not only the blind, but also other forms of physically disabled persons in such a way and manner even in employment opportunities in Ebonyi State, you will be given opportunities, I assure you.

