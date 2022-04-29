News

2023: Perish thought of rigging, Buhari tells politicians

President Muhammadu Buhari has told politicians and those with intention of manipulating the 2023 general election to perish the thought viwing to use every legitimate means to protect the votes of Nigerians. The President gave this warning yesterday at an Iftar dinner with the members of the diplomatic corps at the Presidential Villa.

He said “Those planning to rig the forthing elections should think twice because I intend to resolutely protect and defend the sacred will of the Nigerian people, to be expressed through the ballot box,’’ the President declared at an Iftar dinner with members of the Diplomatic Corps. According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari also cautioned against foreign interference in the forthcoming elections. ‘‘As you are all aware, the tenure of this Administration ends on 29th May, 2023. Typical of election years all over the world, the tempo of political activities is often high. ‘

‘That is the nature of democracy. I am committed to bequeathing a stronger culture of credible elections to Nigeria than I met. ‘‘As Nigeria goes through this trajectory, I urge our friends in the global community, represented by you the Diplomatic Corps, to adopt a positive role that reinforces the doctrine of respect for our internal affairs and respect for facts and devoid of preconceived notions and bias,’’ he said.

 

