2023: Perpetrators of violence’re enemies of state, says MBF

Johnson Ayantunji

The National President, Middle Belt Forum(MBF), Dr. Bitrus Pogu, has condemned attacks at various facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) across the country. He was also reacting to the threats to the 2023 polls arising from insecurity.

In an exclusive telephone interview with Sunday Telegraph, Pogu described the attacks as unfortunate, stressing that what was happening was a clear indication that the political class were not matured to the level the country has attained currently.

He said:”It is an unfortunate development; it means that our political class is not matured to the level we are supposed to because if we had matured, destroying the electoral process doesn’t amount to any gain politically.

“Those people doing it are enemies of the state. People who don’t want our democratic process to flourish. And I will advise that whoever is doing it or sponsoring people to do it should stop because we want a smooth transition in 2023 and that can only be achieved if we have free, fair elections in electoral process.”

What then is the way out? A prominent politician in Kwara State, Bayo Dada, said the security agencies should up their game and beef up security at the INEC facilities across the country.

He said: “There is the need for security agencies to beef up security across the country, particularly around INEC facilities, improve their intelligence gathering.

The governors, who are the Chief Security Officers of their respective states, should be sincere to themselves and Almighty God by expending their security votes judiciously and appropriately for the purpose it is meant. They should also urgently convene emergency security summits comprising people within and in the Diaspora, as well as representatives of the security outfits.

With a little less than 2 months to the 2023 general elections, there are fears that the clouds of uncertainty are mounting against the exercise.

This is not unconnected with the violence, insecurity, attack against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) facilities as well as banditry and the stay at home order in the South Eastern part of the country.

Chairman of the electoral umpire, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, brought it home in the middle of December last year, when he appeared before the House of Representatives Ad – hoc Committee to probe the attacks on the INEC facilities across the country.

From records, there had been 52 attacks on INEC facilities between 2019 and second week in December.

The most recent was the one on INEC office in Owerri, the Imo State capital during which five people were killed including two policemen.

Sunday Telegraph checks across the country revealed that the threats against the elections are real. From Sokoto to Delta State, Benue to Oyo and from Ondo to Niger State as well as Edo State, INEC facilities are vulnerable to attack while some would-be electorate have deserted their ancestral home for fear of being attacked by bandits.

In Sokoto State, the increasing wave of banditry, kidnap for ransom, and cattle rustling have forced some residents, especially in the Sokoto East Senatorial district to flee their homes to other parts of the state or Niger Republic to Internally Displaced People (IDP) camps.

A trader, Malam Maidamma, expressed sadness over the security challenges in the state as he noted that this may hamper the conduct of elections in various communities in the state.

He said that many communities were now under the control of the bandits and urged government at all levels to intensify efforts to restore peace and stability in the insecurity prone areas.

Related to that is the issue of the separatists movement in the South East, who have not hidden its opposition to the conduct of elections in the region.

Apart from these, while those who participated in the last Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in the North and North Central parts of the country have no hitch in collecting their PVC, the same could not be said to be so with their southern counterparts.

